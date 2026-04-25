Three Things to Know About Safety Kamari Ramsey
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USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey has fallen to Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, but he is expected to find his future team between rounds four and seven of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
As Ramsey waits to be selected by an NFL team, what are three things to know about the former USC safety?
1. USC Trojans Leader
Ramsey began his career with the UCLA Bruins before transferring to USC as he followed former Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who left UCLA for USC before the 2024 season.
In Lynn's defense at USC, Ramsey wore the green dot, meaning his helmet had coach-to-player communication and making him responsible for getting the Trojans lined up correctly. While most defensive coordinators communicate with a linebacker in the middle of the defense, Ramsey was the clear-cut leader of USC's defense.
In 2024, he finished the season with 43 solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. He decided to forgo the NFL Draft and return to USC for his senior year, where he demonstrated key positional versatility.
2. Positional Versatility
Injuries to Trojan defensive backs like Prophet Brown and Alex Graham caused the USC coaching staff to play Ramsey at the nickel on defense. Ramsey is listed as a safety prospect in the NFL Draft, but he has experience at multiple levels of the defense.
His tackling in the run game could use some development, especially in short yardage situations, but Ramsey's willingness to play anywhere on the field is a positive, especially considering the way NFL defenses are changing. With a premium being placed on nearly "position-less" defenders, can Ramsey fit into that role at the next level?
Ramsey's coverage abilities and understanding are evident on his film, and his situational awareness as a defensive back is already developed.
"I have a high football IQ. That’s why I can handle playing so many different positions. You’ll never have to take me off the field. I’m also going to be an exemplary human being for our organization. I can’t wait to get to work," Ramsey told NFL Draft on SI's Justin Melo.
3. Kamari Ramsey's Elite Speed
At the NFL Combine, Ramsey ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds with a 10-yard split of 1.57 seconds.
On the field, perhaps the best evidence of his speed is a chase down tackle on running back Jeremiyah Love, a former Notre Dame star and the Arizona Cardinals' No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
In the first quarter of USC's loss to Notre Dame, Ramsey tackled Love after a 63-yard run to prevent a touchdown. Love ultimately reached the end zone a couple of plays later, but Ramsey's chase-down speed has not gone unnoticed.
Whichever team selects Ramsey on the third day of the draft could be getting one of the bigger steals available when it comes to secondary prospects.
The fourth round of the NFL Draft will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 25.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.