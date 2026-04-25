Three Things to Know About Safety Kamari Ramsey

USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey has fallen to Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, but he is expected to find his future team between rounds four and seven of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

As Ramsey waits to be selected by an NFL team, what are three things to know about the former USC safety?

1. USC Trojans Leader

Ramsey began his career with the UCLA Bruins before transferring to USC as he followed former Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who left UCLA for USC before the 2024 season.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

In Lynn's defense at USC, Ramsey wore the green dot, meaning his helmet had coach-to-player communication and making him responsible for getting the Trojans lined up correctly. While most defensive coordinators communicate with a linebacker in the middle of the defense, Ramsey was the clear-cut leader of USC's defense.

In 2024, he finished the season with 43 solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. He decided to forgo the NFL Draft and return to USC for his senior year, where he demonstrated key positional versatility.

2. Positional Versatility

Injuries to Trojan defensive backs like Prophet Brown and Alex Graham caused the USC coaching staff to play Ramsey at the nickel on defense. Ramsey is listed as a safety prospect in the NFL Draft, but he has experience at multiple levels of the defense.

His tackling in the run game could use some development, especially in short yardage situations, but Ramsey's willingness to play anywhere on the field is a positive, especially considering the way NFL defenses are changing. With a premium being placed on nearly "position-less" defenders, can Ramsey fit into that role at the next level?

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) is stopped by USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) after a short gain in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ramsey's coverage abilities and understanding are evident on his film, and his situational awareness as a defensive back is already developed.

"I have a high football IQ. That’s why I can handle playing so many different positions. You’ll never have to take me off the field. I’m also going to be an exemplary human being for our organization. I can’t wait to get to work," Ramsey told NFL Draft on SI's Justin Melo.

Watched some film with Kamari Ramsey. Coaches asked him to play nickel after some injuries this season which made him a more well-rounded players.



Wore the green dot for USC. Smart player with fluidity to play deep safety and be a leader. pic.twitter.com/zslbpgkiAV — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 16, 2026

3. Kamari Ramsey's Elite Speed

At the NFL Combine, Ramsey ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds with a 10-yard split of 1.57 seconds.

On the field, perhaps the best evidence of his speed is a chase down tackle on running back Jeremiyah Love, a former Notre Dame star and the Arizona Cardinals' No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In the first quarter of USC's loss to Notre Dame, Ramsey tackled Love after a 63-yard run to prevent a touchdown. Love ultimately reached the end zone a couple of plays later, but Ramsey's chase-down speed has not gone unnoticed.

Whichever team selects Ramsey on the third day of the draft could be getting one of the bigger steals available when it comes to secondary prospects.

The fourth round of the NFL Draft will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 25.

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