Senior safety Prophet Brown is on pace for a strong finish to his collegiate career. In Week 12, during his final home game, Brown recorded his third interception of the season along with six tackles. Now he’s looking to finish the regular season with an upset victory over the No. 9 UCLA Bruins.

“Like I said last week, I'm enjoying it. I'll sucking everything in,” Brown said following practice on Nov. 24. “For the last two games to be, one at the Coliseum and one in the Rose Bowl, those are two historic venues. So it means a lot for me in my career.”

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) celebrates after he intercepts a pass intended for Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown has an overall record of 3-2 against the Bruins but a 2-1 record when he’s playing on the field. With what has been a healthy and solid season from the senior, the young defense will be relying on him for this crucial game.

“It's a passionate game. You got to stay level-headed for sure. There's going to be ups. There's going to be downs," Brown said. "However you think it's going to go, it's not going to go. It's going to be talking outside the stadium, inside the stadium. You just got to stay levelheaded and complete your job.”

One major defensive key Brown and the Trojans are preparing for is UCLA’s run game. They currently average 4.9 yards per rush (No. 29), 39.8 rushes per game (No. 20) and 194 yards per game (No. 23).

“Oh, yeah, they're very creative. They have a very good backfield," Brown said about the Bruins offense. “They find ways to get them the ball, whether it's direct snaps to them, whether it's shifting the quarterback out, reverses, sweeps, tosses, you name it, they do it. We got a lot of challenges that we're preparing for, but we're up to the task.”

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the fourth time this season, the Trojans will have to prepare for two possible quarterbacks. In Week 12, Ty Dieffenbach went down with an injury, and Madden Iamaleava took over in the overtime loss. Dieffenbach is currently listed as “probable,” but with playoffs on the rise, the Bruins may lean towards the inexperienced Iamaleava to get the nod.

“They got a good team all around. So, I wouldn't necessarily say that it's all going to have to come down to quarterback play," Brown said about the quarterback situation. "They have good receivers on the outside that could challenge you vertically, no matter who's throwing to them. They have a really good backfield, as we know. We just got to be prepared for maintaining and containing all of that as a defense.”

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“They're a really good, disciplined team on both sides of the ball. You don't see too many costly mistakes from them, and it's proven throughout their games. They're consistent, sound, time and time again,” Brown added. “You really got to be prepared for that to match that level of consistency, physicality, and all that stuff. They're a smart team for sure. They have a great head coach over there who's doing a lot of good stuff. So, it's going to be a fun game.”

Learning Perseverance Throughout the Season

"Just trusting it. Trusting your ability, trust in God's plan, having confidence in yourself, believing in yourself. Even when others are doubting you or not going to believe in you, you got to believe in yourself before you prove them wrong.”

The Importance of Player-Led Leadership

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) reacts after a a defensive play against Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It means a lot, honestly. Leadership is basically what drives the team. The coaches, they're going to coach, and they're going to have their inputs and stuff, but player-driven discipline is what pushes real good teams to be successful,” Brown said about the leadership council. “Our leadership group has been great this year. Thankful for those guys, love those guys. Me being one of those guys as well.”

“You could definitely say it's a player-led team. We got leaders all around, though," Brown added. "It doesn't feel like it's just one specific group. It feels like everybody kind of pushes each other to move towards the common goal, which is a sign of a good team.”

“I wouldn't say a guy specifically, but I would say our freshman class in terms of growing up faster, leading and being more vocal," Brown said about what group has improved. "You could definitely see it. Today, [Elbert Hill IV] called out [Jontez Williams] on jogging off the sideline a little bit faster, just small stuff like that. They're growing into their comfort of being around us and not just following and listening, but as well as contributing.”

Defensive Tackle Jahkeem Stewart’s Impact on the USC Trojans

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's a great personality for the team. The best trash talker – that's valid. No doubt about that. He's somebody you would want on your team, you want to go to war with. Big personality. He's a loving guy. Loves to joke around, but when it comes down to it, he gets business done as well. You love when you could get a balance of both of that.”

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