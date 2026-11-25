In a weekend that contained several massive upsets with major College Football Playoff implications, the USC Trojans avoided disaster with a comeback win over Maryland. This victory, along with other results around the country, resulted in the Trojans rising three spots to No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

While USC's playoff odds are very slim and almost entirely out of its hands, there are still a few scenarios in which the Trojans could defy the odds and make the College Football Playoff. However, the last thing in the Trojans' control is Saturday's matchup, when they head across town to face the No. 9 UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; General view outside Rose Bowl Stadium before the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A win over UCLA would keep USC's Big Ten Championship hopes mathematically alive, but the Trojans need several other results to fall their way. According to the Big Ten, USC has four possible scenarios to reach the conference championship game, all of which require a victory over UCLA and a combination of results involving Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin. While the Trojans cannot control their own destiny, a win would at least give them a chance to sneak into the championship game.

Still, despite moving up three spots in the latest rankings, ESPN's College Football Power Index gives USC just a 6.2 percent chance of making the playoff. The Trojans need plenty of help around the country, and even a win over UCLA would not guarantee them a spot.

There were positives to take away from USC's comeback against Maryland. However, there are still plenty of concerns surrounding the Trojans heading into their regular-season finale. So, with one game remaining in the regular season, which of USC's biggest concerns are worth paying attention to, and which might be an overreaction?

Two Major USC Trojans concerns ahead of their season finale

USC's defense could have trouble containing UCLA's offense

Despite entering Saturday's matchup as a road favorite, USC has some legitimate concerns defensively heading into its regular-season finale against UCLA. Although the Bruins are dealing with uncertainty at quarterback, their offense could present some challenges for the Trojans, especially considering some of the struggles USC has shown against the run this season.

UCLA wide receiver Leland Smith (0) makes a catch for a first down against Michigan safety Chris Bracy (7) and cornerback Zeke Berry (10) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Under head coach Bob Chesney, UCLA has established itself as one of the Big Ten's more productive rushing offenses. The Bruins average 194.0 yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry. That could be a problem for a USC defense that has allowed 124.5 rushing yards per game and 17 rushing touchdowns through 11 games. The Trojans showed some of those vulnerabilities again against Maryland and allowed the Terrapins to build a 14-13 halftime lead.

USC eventually settled in defensively, but the Trojans still allowed a four-win Maryland team to control the ground game for stretches, which is not exactly encouraging heading into a matchup against a UCLA offense averaging nearly 200 rushing yards per game.

The other concern is how much USC's defense has relied on creating turnovers to change the momentum of games. The Trojans intercepted Maryland's quarterbacks three times in the second half, which helped USC turn an uncomfortable game into a 35-21 victory. Those takeaways also masked some of the defensive struggles that had been present throughout the afternoon.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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However, there are reasons not to overreact to that performance. While UCLA has been effective at running the football, the uncertainty at quarterback could limit what the Bruins are capable of doing offensively.

USC also showed an ability to make adjustments against Maryland and held the Terrapins to one touchdown in the second half. The Trojans intercepted Maryland three times after halftime, helping turn the momentum and eventually pull away. While USC cannot expect to consistently generate that many takeaways, its secondary has shown it can make big plays when it matters.

There are certainly areas USC needs to clean up defensively. However, UCLA's quarterback uncertainty and USC's second-half response against Maryland provide reasons to believe the Trojans can handle the matchup.

The Maryland performance should serve as a reminder that USC needs to be sharper from the opening kickoff, but it is not an indication that the defense is headed for another major setback Saturday.

USC could miss the College Football Playoff even with a win over UCLA

Arguably the biggest concern surrounding USC heading into Saturday has very little to do with the actual matchup against UCLA. Even if the Trojans take care of business at the Rose Bowl, there is a very real possibility that their College Football Playoff hopes will end with a 9-3 record and no postseason appearance.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC moved up three spots to No. 15 in Tuesday's latest College Football Playoff rankings following its comeback win over Maryland and several significant upsets around the country. However, the Trojans still have a long way to go if they want to find themselves in the 12-team field. USC has just a 6.2 percent chance of making the playoff, per ESPN's FPI.

The Trojans simply have too many teams ahead of them and not enough opportunities left to make up the difference.

USC also does not have the luxury of a potential Big Ten Championship appearance to strengthen its resume. At 5-3 in conference play, the Trojans have less than a one percent chance of reaching the conference championship game.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, with head strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll, lead the team on to the field for the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For USC to have a realistic chance of getting into the field, the Trojans need more than just a win on Saturday. They would also need several teams ahead of them to lose, including Oregon, Iowa, Wake Forest and Texas Tech.

However, the implications of missing the playoff could extend well beyond this season. Lincoln Riley's program entered the season with expectations of competing for a Big Ten title and making a run at the College Football Playoff. Instead, USC could finish the regular season at 9-3 without even getting an opportunity to play for a conference championship.

There is also the bigger question of what happens next if USC fails to meet those expectations. Another season without a College Football Playoff appearance could put Riley's job in serious jeopardy, with legitimate questions surrounding whether USC is prepared to move on from its head coach and start over with a new coaching staff.

Ultimately, Saturday's game against UCLA is about more than just ending the regular season with a rivalry win. USC needs to show that it is moving in the right direction, because even if the Trojans do everything they can on Saturday, they could still be left watching the College Football Playoff from home. And for Riley, that could make the consequences of another missed opportunity much bigger than just one season.

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