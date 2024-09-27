Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Buys $12.9 Million Estate Near Chicago
Former USC Trojans quarterback and 2022 Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams has recently purchased a property in Lake Forrest, Illinois for $12.9 million per Glancer Magazine. Take a look at where Williams will be residing because it’s stunning.
Caleb Williams Purchases Estate Near Chicago for $12.9 Million
Caleb Williams was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. Upon being drafted, Williams and the Bears agreed to a guaranteed contract of 4 years and $39.5 million. Williams used a chunk of that on the phenomenal property in Lake Forrest, right next to the Lake Michigan water. The mansion is about 30 miles away from Chicago.
Some details stand out. On the outside, it looks like a palace or even a castle. There is a nice garden surrounding the place. Also, there is a fountain and a private one. Additionally, there’s direct access to Lake Michigan. Williams only has to walk down a path in the backyard to reach the water.
Inside, it has it all. Everything looks brand new, and there are amenities that a sports fan would put in their dream home. Per Crazy Luxury Homes, there is an indoor hockey rink, basketball court, and an arcade room in the house. Are you kidding me? That rocks.
Williams and the Bears Need to Get Offense Going
Caleb Williams was the slam dunk number one pick in the draft in 2024. With that came a lot of pressure to turn around and a Bears franchise that frankly has never had a top-tier quarterback. The Bears were founded in 1920 and are the only franchise to never have a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a season. Williams is looking to be the first.
It’s been a mixed bag for the 2024 Chicago Bears. The Bears are 1-2 and have not got into an offensive rhythm at all. The offensive line has struggled to protect Williams as the rookie quarterback has been sacked 13 times in three games. 13 sacks is tied for the third most given up in the NFL this year.
Williams and the Bears offense only reached the end zone once in their first two games. In week three against the Indianapolis Colts, Williams tossed two touchdown passes in a losing effort. It was a step forward though. For a team looking to hit their stride with a rookie quarterback, week-to-week progression is huge. Williams has thrown two touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Bears' next game is at home against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are banged up on defense and have given up an average of 30.3 points per game this season. It’s a golden opportunity for Williams and the Bears offense to have a break out performance.
