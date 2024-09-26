USC Quarterback Miller Moss's Toughness And Resilience Leads Trojans Football Team
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is a player who has earned the opportunity to be the starting quarterback at one of the most prestigious universities in all of college football. Moss, who is 22 years old now, was redshirted during the 2021 season as a freshman. Sitting for one season isn’t new nor is it much of anything to write home about. The next few seasons are where Moss’ character and intention show up.
During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, when Heisman Trophy winner and now Chicago Bears first-overall pick Caleb Williams was the starter at quarterback, Moss sat behind him as the backup. With the current freedom of being able to leave a program and become immediately eligible, this type of patience is rare.
With the potential to play at another university and the transfer portal with name, image, and likeness opportunities available elsewhere, seeing players stay firm to their commitment has become a less common occurrence. Honestly, who can really blame them? The potential to be financially compensated and play meaningful reps is the goal of almost any college or professional player.
To me, this shows a level of mental toughness to avoid the outside noise and temptation that the game currently entices athletes. Moss waited his turn and when Caleb Williams opted out of the 2023 Holiday Bowl, Moss was named the starter of that game. His dedication, mental toughness, and patience had finally paid off. Moss seized the moment throwing for six touchdowns and leading the Trojans to a 42-28 win over Louisville.
You would probably assume that type of performance would guarantee the starting position for the next season with Williams off to the National Football League, but that wasn’t the case. UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava fresh off a Mountain West Freshman of The Year and 2nd Team All-Mountain West season announced his transfer to USC. USC freshman five-star quarterback prospect Malachi Nelson also transferred to Boise State.
While one challenge was leaving, another more proven challenge with a better athletic profile was arriving. Once again, Moss showed his character and commitment to the Trojans. Moss stayed, battled, and ultimately won the starting job. USC sits at 2-1 this season and Moss is 76/117 for 850 yards and five touchdowns through those three games. While the statistics are impressive, it’s once again Moss’ toughness that has stood out.
Moss, in the LSU and Michigan games, has taken a beating behind an offensive line group that is a work in progress. The Michigan game specifically was brutal. There are at least three plays where Moss can be seen writhing in pain and slow to get up from monster hits. He finds a way to get up every time and continue to deliver. That’s the toughness and commitment he’s always displayed.
“And then we’ve been able to see Miller from a leadership standpoint with last year’s group at the end of the year and then certainly this team. I think he’s done a really nice job leading our guys and being somebody that our guys want to play for.” Coach Lincoln Riley said.
USC Trojan legend and Heisman winning quarterback Matt Leinart has also been impressed with Moss.
“He used to go to my camps…He’s always had that swag. You see those little 8-year-old kids who wear the wristbands, and they can play, but you’re like, ‘OK, this kid’s got some swag.’ Miller was always that kid. I’ll never forget him. I remember him and his parents, every year they’d come, and he was a diehard Trojan.”
Whether it be mentally or physically, Moss has completely sold out for the USC Trojans. The Trojan faithful are lucky to have the last of a dying breed going to battle for them every week.
