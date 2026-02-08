Former USC Coach Ed Orgeron Delivers Message to Sam Darnold Before Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is in his first Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. The former USC Trojans star is the first USC quarterback to ever start in a Super Bowl.

Former USC defensive coordinator Ed Orgeron delivered a positive message for Darnold on social media before the game.

Ed Orgeron's Message To Sam Darnold

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former head coach Ed Orgeron watches a game between the Tulane Green Wave and the UCF Knights from the sidelines at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Warren-Imagn Images | Rebecca Warren-Imagn Images

Ed Orgeron was on the USC coaching staff as a defensive coordinator, defensive line coach, and interim head coach from 2010-2013. Orgeron recalled a time when he saw a young Sam Darnold play in high school. Orgeron also credited Darnold for battling through adversity to get to the Super Bowl.

“Seems like yesterday going to Sam Clemente High School to watch a 9th grader named Sam Darnold,” Orgeron said on X. “You fought through adversity and came out on top! Excited to watch you in the Super Bowl. Fight On Sam!!”

Seems like yesterday going to San Clemente High School to watch a 9th grader named Sam Darnold. You fought through adversity and came out on top! Excited to watch you in the Super Bowl. Fight On Sam!! — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) February 8, 2026

Orgeron may have left USC for the LSU Tigers as a defensive line coach, but Darnold ended up committing to USC. The class of 2015 recruit signed with the USC Trojans out of San Clemente High School. Darnold ended up becoming the starting quarterback for the Trojans in 2016 and 2017.

In these two seasons at USC, Darnold threw for 7,229 yards and 57 touchdowns. USC won the Rose Bowl in 2016 and the Pac-12 Conference title in 2017. He declared for the 2018 NFL Draft and was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Jets.

Darnold's Journey From USC to the Super Bowl

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) heads to the locker room after defeating the Oakland Raiders, 34-3, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, on East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Oak | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sam Darnold’s NFL career got off a rocky start with the Jets. After just three seasons in New York, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers for draft picks. Things got a little better there, but Darnold still wasn’t viewed as a franchise quarterback. He then went to the San Francisco 49ers for a season as a backup before being signed by the Minnesota Vikings prior to the 2024 season. This is where everything changed.

Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a season ending injury in preseason, opening the doors for Darnold to start. Darnold made the most out of this opportunity. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 season while throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. In that following offseason, the Seahawks signed Darnold to a three-year deal to be their starter.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Darnold threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns in the regular season for Seattle as they went 14-3, winning the NFC West division title and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

In the Seahawks NFC Championship game win over the Los Angeles Rams, Darnold had the game of his professional career. He threw for 346 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions to lead the Seahawks to the Super Bowl LX.

Darnold now looks to cap off this incredible comeback story with a Super Bowl win.