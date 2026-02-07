5-Star Recruit Jalen Brewster's USC Timeline Amid Texas Tech Buzz

Five-star defensive line recruit Jalen Brewster is committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but with defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch’s contract not being renewed, his status could change.

Fitch is a top candidate to become the USC Trojans' defensive lines coach, and Brewster could follow him to Southern California. According to 247Sports, if Brewster flips his commitment, it will be something to watch for in the spring and summer.

Texas Tech's defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch instructs football players during practice, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Sports Performance Center. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

USC's Push for Jalen Brewster Starts with Zarnell Fitch

Brewster is the No. 6 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 defensive lineman, and the No. 3 player from Texas according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. While he is committed to the Red Raiders, USC’s timeline to enter the recruiting race for him would likely begin with Fitch.

Former USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson left the program to coach the Washington Commanders in the NFL. When it was announced that Fitch would not return to Texas Tech, the Trojans became an immediate landing spot to watch for.

Before Fitch coached at Texas Tech, he spent six years with TCU under former Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson. Patterson took USC’s vacant defensive coordinator position and could reunite with Fitch in Southern California. If the Trojans hire Fitch, that is what would kick off their push for the No. 1 defensive lineman.

Nov 12, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch in the first half in the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Although the Trojans have not been in the race as much as other programs, USC’s recruiting momentum, in addition to hiring Fitch, would help the Trojans soar in the race for him.

Jalen Brewster’s Recruiting Timeline

Texas Tech has been in on Brewster since early in his recruitment, pushing to keep the No. 1 defensive lineman in-state. The Red Raiders offered him in May 2024, according to 247Sports. Notably, his primary recruiter for the Red Raiders was Fitch.

Before Brewster committed to Texas Tech, the USC Trojans were among the several top programs in the country to offer him. According to 247Sports, USC’s offer came about a year after Texas Tech’s, in May 2025.

Brewster committed to Texas Tech on Oct. 4 this past season. As one of the top recruits of the 2027 class, programs continued to reach out to him, but Brewster has appeared set on the Red Raiders. The feeling around Brewster’s commitment changed when it was announced that Fitch would not return to Texas Tech in 2026.

Fitch spent four seasons as Texas Tech’s defensive lines coach, each season under Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire. On Feb. 4, the program announced that Fitch’s contract with the Red Raiders expired on Jan. 31 and would not be renewed.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire on the sidelines against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Questions surrounding Brewster's commitment to Texas Tech were raised after his response to Fitch not returning to the program.

Brewster was asked if he was still "solid" with Texas Tech, to which he responded, "No," according to On3.

The USC Trojans would not be the only program recruiting Brewster. Before committing to the Red Raiders, Brewster took unofficial visits with Oklahoma, SMU, Texas, Ohio State, and Oregon, per On3. These are all programs to keep an eye on, and while Brewster has no planned visits to USC, if the Trojans hire Fitch, that can change.

USC Trojans’ Recruitng Success Adds to Push For Jalen Brewster

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In addition to hiring Fitch, the USC Trojans have increased their recruiting efforts and can use their momentum to flip Brewster's commitment.

USC’s 2026 class ranks No. 1 in the nation on On3, and while the team has prioritized in-state recruiting, the Trojans have landed elite talent from across the country. The program has also kicked off its 2027 recruiting class with a commitment from four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, one of the top players from Florida.

Notably, one of USC's top signees from 2026 is Luke Wafle, the No. 1 defensive line recruit in the nation, per Rivals. Wafle is a New Jersey native, but still chose to move across the country to play for the Trojans.

USC has adapted to the new era of college football, where Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) plays a role in recruiting. The Trojans have proven they are willing to be big spenders to bring in the top players. It helped them earn the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, and they can use that to flip Brewster's commitment.

Brewster comes from an athletic family, as his father, Robert, was selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Brewster is a talented athlete who can play any position across the defensive line. While he is still committed to the Red Raiders, the USC Trojans can pull off a major flip to land the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation.

