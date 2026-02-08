USC Trojans Opponents Ranked from Easiest to Hardest

The USC Trojans face a challenging 2026 schedule, including three teams that played in the College Football Playoff. Here is how the Trojans' opponents rank from easiest to hardest next season.

There are only 11 opponents scheduled, as the Trojans will not play their annual matchup against Notre Dame. USC's 12th opponent will be announced at a later date.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off a year plagued by injuries and finished with a 6-7 record in the Sun Belt Conference. Quarterback Louisiana Lunch Winfield is set to return in 2026 and is projected to be the team's starter. Louisiana will also retain its leading receiver, Shelton Sampson Jr., which is a big positive for the offense.

Since the conclusion of the 2025 season, the Ragin’ Cajuns' top two running backs, Zylan Perry and Bill Davis, have both entered the transfer portal. The team is also losing linebacker Jaden Dugger, who had a breakout performance in 2025, and has since declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fresno State Bulldogs

The Fresno State Bulldogs are coming off a 9-4 season, but are losing a significant number of players. According to BarkBoard, the Bulldogs are losing 27 seniors, including quarterback E.J. Warner. The Bulldogs will have a quarterback competition leading up to their season opener against the USC Trojans.

Despite several losses, the Bulldogs are retaining running back Rayshon Luke, who led the team with 702 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The team also retained wide receiver Josiah Freeman, who led the team with 642 receiving yards. The Bulldogs have two of their biggest weapons returning for their first season in the Pac-12, which is a big boost for the team.

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland is coming off a tough 2025 season with just one Big Ten conference win. One of the bright spots of Maryland last season was wide receiver Shaleak Knotts, who has since declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, which is a tough loss for the team.

Maryland’s defense does have a chance to take a big step forward and should not be counted out. The program is retaining several defensive players and signed five-star edge rusher recruit Zion Elee. Elee is the No. 3 edge rusher, according to 247Sports, and he could make an immediate impact for the Terrapins.

Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers are coming off a 4-8 record, looking for a big turnaround in 2026. The program has 33 incoming transfers, and its secondary is young, which means the program is entering an offseason of position battles.

The Badgers likely solved a major issue by acquiring quarterback Colton Joseph through the portal. Joseph is the projected starter, coming off a season with Old Dominion, passing for 2,624 yards, and can elevate the offense.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights finished the 2025 season 5-7. Rutgers will hold a quarterback competition between redshirt freshman AJ Surace and former Boston College transfer Dylan Lonergan.

One of the biggest question marks for Rutgers is who their next defensive coordinator will be. On the other hand, wide receiver KJ Duff is returning to the program after a breakout performance in 2025.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano watches his players in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA Bruins

The UCLA Bruins had an up-and-down season, but with new head coach Bob Chesney joining from James Madison, the program can take a step forward. The Bruins will also have quarterback Nico Iamaleava returning for his second season.

One of UCLA’s weaknesses in 2025 was its run game, but the Bruins added running back Wayne Knight from JMU. Knight finished the season No. 7 in rushing yards with 1,373. The Bruins also added defensive help through the portal with former Texas Tech defensive lineman Amier Washington.

Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies finished the season 9-4 and are returning several of their starters. Washington went five games scoring over 40 points, and quarterback Desmond Williams Jr. is returning after passing for over 3,000 yards last season.

Washington also added experienced help in the secondary, acquiring cornerback Emmanuel Karnley through the portal. While the Huskies will lose a couple of key starters, including wide receiver Denzel Boston, who is off to the NFL, Washington has the talent to compete in the Big Ten again.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions are coming off a down year, but they hired former Iowa State coach Matt Campbell as the program’s next head coach.

Two of Penn State's toughest departures are its dynamic duo of running backs, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. With Campbell taking over the program, the team quickly found its next quarterback, Rocco Becht, who spent the past four seasons with Iowa State. While the team will look different, they still have high potential with Campbell taking over the program.

Indiana Hoosiers

Despite losing their starting quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Indiana Hoosiers are the reigning national champions. With Indiana coach Curt Cignetti returning, the Hoosiers are still set up to be one of the best teams in the Big Ten.

Cignetti turned the Hoosiers into national champions in two seasons as the coach. Despite losing some key players, the Hoosiers are retaining left tackle Carter Smith and safety Amare Ferrell, two talented starters from 2025.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a big season in which they reached the College Football Playoff Semifinal. One of the biggest reasons Oregon will stay competitive in 2026 is the return of several key starters, including quarterback Dante Moore.

In addition to Moore’s return, the Ducks are retaining several starters across their defensive line and have one of the top incoming recruiting classes. Oregon has been a consistently strong team since coach Dan Lanning took over the program, and is set up for another big season.

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes were one of the top teams in the Big Ten last season, with their first loss occurring in the Big Ten Championship against Indiana. By retaining not only quarterback Julian Sayin, but also wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State can once again be a top team in the conference.

In addition to its talented offense, Ohio State had the No. 1-ranked defense, allowing just 219.1 yards per game. The Buckeyes have been one of the most consistent teams and are the toughest opponent on USC’s schedule.

