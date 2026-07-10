USC's Biggest Sleeper Pick in College Fantasy Football Drafts

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Who are the top three ranked USC Trojans players in Yahoo fantasy analyst Eric Froton’s fantasy rankings for 2026 drafts and who is the candidate to be their biggest sleeper pick?

No. 32: Waymond Jordan, Running Back

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball for a first down in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC’s highest ranked player on Froton’s 2026 draft board is Waymond Jordan. Jordan is heading into his second season with the Trojans after having his 2025 season curt short due to injury.

Jordan played at Hutchinson Community College in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to USC in 2025. In six games played for the Trojans, Jordan had 88 carries for 576 yards and five touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 55 yards.

Jordan was the go-to back for USC, but unfortunately suffered a season ending ankle injury in mid-October during the Trojans’ win over the Michigan Wolverines. Jordan will look to pick up this season where he left on when he was healthy in 2025.

No. 43: Tanook Hines, Wide Receiver

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanook Hines is heading into his second collegiate season. With USC in 2025, Hines had 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. He may be ranked No. 43 on this list, but could be a clear sleeper pick in a fantasy draft.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava primarily relied on wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane last season. Lemon was named the 2025 Biletnikoiff Award winner for being the most outstanding wide receiver in college football. He was selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Lane was selected in the third round of the draft. With those two in the NFL, that could clear the way for Hines.

Hines got better as the 2025 season progressed. In two of USC’s last three games, he had by far his best performances. On the road against Oregon in November, Hines had six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown. In the Alamo Bowl against TCU with Lemon and Lane not playing, Hines had six receptions for 163 yards.

He could wind up being more than USC’s most productive wideout. He could be one of the most productive wideouts in the country. Hines is the best candidate to be USC's top sleeper selection.

No. 98: King Miller, Running Back

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is one other USC Trojan to make the top 100. That would be King Miller. Miller was a pleasant surprise for USC last season. With the injuries to their top two running backs: Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, the Trojans turned to Miller. Miller, who was a walk-on, shined.

He ended his season with 156 carries for 972 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 16 receptions for 111 yards. It will be interesting to see how he shares the load this season with Jordan back in the lineup, but there’s no question he has the talent to be a productive fantasy player.

Jayden Maiava Outside of Top 100

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava finds himself ranked at No. 127. Running backs and wide receivers are valued higher in fantasy football than quarterbacks, which contributes to this ranking. There are 10 quarterbacks ranked ahead of Maiava.

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