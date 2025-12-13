What Waymond Jordan's Return to USC Means for Trojans' Offense

USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan is returning to school and forgoing the NFL Draft, per a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. As a result, USC could have one of the best backfield duos in the country in 2026 with Jordan returning alongside running back King Miller.

In 2025, Jordan played in six games and finished as USC's second-leading rusher behind Miller. Jordan totaled 576 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

Jordan's 2025 season was cut short after suffering an ankle injury against Michigan in October, and USC running back Eli Sanders' suffered a season-ending injury in the same game, opening the door for Miller to have an increased role.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball toward Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Tony Grimes (0) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Zenitz reported on Saturday that Jordan and USC agreed to a new deal that will keep the star running back in Southern California for another year. Miller, on the other hand, started the year as a true freshman walk-on and ended the season with 873 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Miller's breakout can be explained by the injuries that hit USC's running back room throughout the year.

Miller never looked back as he became USC's starting running back, but the return of Jordan for another season will be a welcomed reinforcement to the backfield. The Trojans can expect to have a one-two punch of physical running backs who can break off explosive runs as well.

USC running back Bryan Jackson announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in January, but the Trojans will still have some depth behind Jordan and Miller.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans also signed four-star running backs Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston as part of their No. 1-ranked recruiting class, giving USC some more depth at the position. While Redeaux and Alston might not be expected to contribute as true freshman, the same could have been said for Miller before he became an integral part of USC's success in 2025.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love What Ed Orgeron Said About Trojans Job

MORE: How Michigan's Fiasco Might Help USC Trojans

MORE: USC Leads For Four-Star Recruit Danny Lang as Ohio State and Oregon Apply Pressure

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Waymond Jordan Injury Update

In November, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley offered a brief update on Jordan's injury as the USC running back was making a push to play again.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He's fighting. But for a back it's not a great injury. Some positions might be able to come back a little bit faster, but he's giving it everything he can right now. Yeah, just it's a position naturally that that cuts a lot," Riley said.

Before USC played UCLA in the Trojans' season finale, Riley revealed that Jordan was "close" but that the running back would not play against the Bruins. Jordan's status for the Alamo Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs remains to be seen, but USC could hold him out of the game for precautionary reasons.

If Jordan remains sidelined for the Alamo Bowl, the next time Trojans fans will see him in action might be USC's season opener in 2026 against Fresno State.

Recommended Articles