10 Best Fantasy Football Punishment Ideas for Your League's Biggest Loser

Fantasy Football has evolved over the nearly 25 years I’ve been in the industry.

We’ve gone from standard scoring being the standard to PPR (point per reception) being the new standard in terms of scoring systems. We've also seen changes to lineup requirements, multiple flex leagues, superflex leagues that allow you to start two quarterbacks and so on and so forth.

Over the last decade-plus, we’ve also seen another change to fantasy football leagues that are becoming more popular—and more hilarious: last-place punishments.

While the winner gets all the spoils, whether it’s winning some dough, bragging rights, a belt, a championship trophy or all of the above, the loser has often been nothing more than the laughingstock of the league. But in recent years, being the last-place team has come with a far greater consequence: a predetermined punishment that invites public embarrassment and ... let’s be honest, hilarity.

If you’re a fantasy commissioner looking to add a punishment to your league, well, you’ve come to the right place! Here are 10 ideas that will not only make your league’s last-place team regret their awful management skills, but also will leave the rest of the league in stitches.

Hanging Out at a Fast-Food Restaurant

If you’ve played fantasy football for a while, you’ve probably heard about this punishment. It was made popular by a league that forces the last-place finisher to spend 24 straight hours at a Waffle House. The loser can shave an hour off that time for every waffle eaten, but he or she would have to pound down a dozen waffles just to cut the punishment time in half.

I have agita just thinking about it.

If you’re not into waffles, you can apply this punishment to any fast-food joint that’s open for 24 hours, like a local diner or maybe an IHOP. The loser would also have to document their time at the predetermined establishment, earning even more scorn via social media.

Hot Wings

You’ve probably seen that online show “Hot Ones,” where celebrities eat super-spicy wings and answer questions with host Sean Evans. Well, fantasy leagues can use this as a funny and probably painful punishment. The league’s biggest loser will have to eat wings, from mild to ghost pepper death hot while being filmed the whole time.

Fantasy league losers might want to invest in paper towels and milk!

Combine Tryout

This has become a more popular punishment in recent years, as fantasy losers are forced to do their own version of the “NFL Combine,” also on video. Whether it’s the 40-yard dash, the cone drills, vertical jump, etc., the last-place loser must do them all while his league mates serve as the commentators. You can do this in a public parking lot, a public park, or a school athletic field to ramp up the embarrassment for the laughable, lovable fantasy league loser.

Take the SAT

Anyone who took the SAT back in their school days probably remembers just how boring and painful an experience it can be—that’s what makes it a perfect fantasy punishment.

If you are a full-grown adult, going into a classroom with a bunch of teenagers is embarrassing in and of itself. Then you take a test that could actually create even greater shame if you don’t post a respectable score. Oh, and you have to announce your score on social media!

Some fantasy league losers are sent back to the study table. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Disgusting Drink

This punishment requires the last-place owner to drink an awful concoction of ingredients that will be determined by the rest of the league. Maybe it’s a mayonnaise, onion and whitefish smoothie, or a mix of different condiments combined together in a blender. The grosser, the better, and the more hilarious it is to watch the loser suck it down.

Public Humiliation

This is a popular punishment where the commissioner and league members come up with the most embarrassing scenario possible to humiliate the biggest loser. Maybe it’s having to wear a diaper and bonnet combination and put a sucker in his/her mouth. You could also force the loser to wear the uniform and gear of the NFL team they hate the most while shouting how much they love that team in public. Or, the loser could be forced to hold up a large sign that says “I Suck at Fantasy Football” (or similar) in bold letters in an intersection in their hometown.

All leagues should have their own ideas and concepts about what would be the most humiliating outfit to wear or sign to hold. Be creative!

Date With a Blow-Up Doll

Imagine entering a public restaurant dressed in a suit and tie while holding a blow-up doll. Yeah, that’s uber embarrassing … and it’s a popular punishment for finishing the worst team in a fantasy football league. I’ve seen people post online pictures of their lovable league loser at a Denny’s, sitting next to and holding “hands” with one of those dolls while ordering food and attempting to hold a conversation with his/her plastic partner.

Now that’s comedy!

Cringy Social Media Photos

If you’d rather not do something embarrassing in public, you can always humiliate the last-place manager on social media. One of the easiest ways to do that is to have him/her star in an awkward photoshoot. Maybe you send them to Sears (do those still exist?) for a “glamour shot” or send them for a high-school senior-style photo shoot.

If you need more ideas, go check out some of the hilarious fantasy loser outfits at TrophySmack … including a bright neon yellow/green onesie that says “I Suck At Fantasy Football!”

Bumper Sticker Punishment

What if every time you got into your car, you had to display a bumper sticker that displayed your fantasy football shame? You can get a sticker with “I Suck At Fantasy Football” or “Worst Fantasy Football Player Ever” pretty easily online. The last-place team will be embarrassed every time he/she has to run an errand, go to the gym, etc. … and trust me, people are going to notice and laugh!

Last-Place Finisher’s Trophy

There are plenty of options for a loser’s trophy, including a “Golden Toilet Trophy” or even a toilet seat that the loser would be forced to wear around his/her neck. Of course, taking pictures and posting them on social media just adds to the humiliation and hilarity.

If you’re hardcore, there are even some leagues that bypass a trophy and make the loser’s shame permanent … with an actual tattoo. Of course, if you don’t want to go that far, there’s always a temporary tattoo, including the infamous “tramp stamp” option.

Conclusion

Whatever humiliation you decide on to make the last-place loser endure, make sure it’s all agreed upon before the season starts … and that everyone is on board knowing that a last-place finish will result in impending fantasy football doom … or at least a very good laugh!

More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated