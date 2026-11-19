Lincoln Riley Names Key Skill That USC is Pushing Jayden Maiava To Utilize More
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Coach Lincoln Riley earns a close-up view of USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava's high and low moments each week. Riley is currently working with Maiava through the latter, following the Nov. 14 loss to Indiana.
Obviously, cutting down on the interceptions is a topic around the Land of Troy. Yet Riley has seen Maiava deliver profound moments in the Trojans' uniform, including improving his leadership while staying levelheaded.
However, Riley revealed what he hopes to see Maiava do more, which hasn't been seen much in 2026.
Area Lincoln Riley Mentioned Involving Jayden Maiava
Riley addressed the media over Zoom on Nov. 19. He was asked this rare 2026 question: Why hasn't Maiava scrambled more?
Riley's past offenses have featured a mobile quarterback. He witnessed his former Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner, Kyler Murray, shred defenses with his legs before winning the 2018 Heisman Trophy. Riley also turned loose former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts during his one season in Norman. Even USC's last Heisman winner at quarterback, Caleb Williams, presented a scrambler element. Riley admits he'd love to see Maiava take off and run more.
"I mean, it's something that we've talked a decent amount of with as a staff and with the guys as well. [But] you know, I don't know that we've put him in quite as many opportunities in designed runs compared to the first two. Some of it [why he's not running] has been the weapons we've been able to develop. So there's some schematic parts to this as well," Riley explained. "But [scrambling is] also something that we're continuing to push him to do."
So Riley definitely wants to see Maiava avoid standing in the pocket for long periods and take off running when needed. That even includes Riley explaining the "off-script" plays when everything breaks down and Maiava needs to make something happen, which his past quarterbacks were so skilled at doing.
Lincoln Riley Gets Honest About Jayden Maiava's 'Comfort'
Yet one aspect of a Riley-led offense is trusting the strength of the quarterback. And sometimes, it's not the mobility part, but rather the arm and mind.
Maiava presents both strengths on the field, hence why Riley also explained why he hasn't really unleashed Maiava's hidden mobility.
"Sometimes when guys get comfortable with what we're doing offensively, kind of like with Jayden, you're going to see less of that [mobility], because he typically knows where the ball needs to go," Riley added.
Still, Riley dropped an important element he hopes to see from Maiava moving forward as USC aims to finish out strong from its 7-3 record.
"It'll be important for him to ID some of the times when he's got those opportunities [to run]. Because when defenses have to defend that, it does change the way the game is played, and it certainly takes the stress of the offense," Riley said.
Maiava enters an emotional week ahead, as he'll run out of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum tunnel one last time for senior day against the Maryland Terrapins.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna