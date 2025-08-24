All Trojans

USC Trojans Spirit of Troy Snubbed By Recent Ranking?

Before kickoff, fans look forward to college game day traditions fueled by collegiate spirit teams. the USC Trojans Spirit of Troy is among the most iconic and traditional spirit teams across the board, but were excluded from a recent ranking of best college football game day traditions.

Teddy King

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the USC Trojans marching band during the first half of the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the USC Trojans marching band during the first half of the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

A major draw of college football games are the opening acts: spirit teams, pre-game traditions, mascots and marching bands.

In a recent ranking from ESPN regarding the nation's best college football gameday traditions, the USC Trojans Spirit of Troy was left out.

The USC Trojan Marching Band is seen as one of the most iconic marching bands in the nation, and is a huge part of a USC home game atmosphere in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC Trojans Spirit Teams Excluded From Lengthy List

USC Trojans Spirit of Troy College Football Trojan Marching Band Traveler Tommy Trojan Lee Corson College GameDay Eric Gentry
Nov 10, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Members of the USC Trojans marching band take the field for the game California Golden Bears at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

How could the Trojans be excluded from a list like this? Categories ranged from “dramatic entrances” to “music that gets you moving.”

Some lists were longer than others, but not one sign of USC made any category.

Dramatic Entrances
- Florida State: Osceola and Renegade planting the spear
- Virginia Tech: “Enter Sandman”
- Miami: The Smoke
- Michigan: Touch the Banner
- Clemson: Rubbing Howard’s Rock and running down the hill; Gathering at the Paw

Touching Tributes
- Iowa: Hawkeye Wave
- Ole Miss: Spirit of Chucky Mullen
- Florida: Mr. Two Bits; “Won’t Back Down”

Music that gets you moving
- Wisconsin: “Jump Around”
- UCF: The Bounce House
- Pitt: “Sweet Caroline”
- South Carolina: “Sandstorm”
- Alabama: “Dixieland Delight”

That’s dedication
- Texas A&M: Midnight Yell
- Notre Dame: Midnight Drummer’s Circle
- Iowa State: Early mornings at the Tip Top Lounge
- Cal: Card Stunts

Getting Revved Up
- Georgia Tech: Ramblin’ Wreck
- Oklahoma: Sooner Schooner
- Tennessee: Vol Navy

Strike Up the Band
- Ohio State: Script Ohio, dotting the i
- Stanford: Stanford Band halftime show
- Rice: The MOB
- Florida A&M: Marching 100
- Jackson State: Sonic Boom of the South

Animal Planet
- Colorado: Ralphie’s Run
- Oklahoma State: Here Comes Bullet
- Auburn: Flight of the Eagle
- Colorado School of Mines: Blaster the Burn

MORE: USC Trojans' Recruiting Class Ranked: Brimming With Top In-State California Talent

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Message To USC Fans

MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Reveals Injury Update on Receiver Ja’Kobi Lane

MORE: Matt Leinart Gets Honest About Lincoln Riley's Job Security Amid USC Trojans Decline

Spirit of Troy Qualifies for Multiple Categories

USC Trojans Spirit of Troy College Football Trojan Marching Band Traveler Tommy Trojan Lee Corson College GameDay Eric Gentry
Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans white horse mascot Traveler in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Realistically, USC qualifies for multiple categories, with "Dramatic Entrances," "Animal Planet" and "Strike up the Band" standing out.

There’s FSU’s Osceola and Renegade, but USC’s Traveler and Tommy the Trojan stand toe-to-toe.

Traveler, the USC mascot dressed head-to-toe in Trojan armor, storms down the coliseum field infront of thousands of Trojan fans to get the crowd hyped up before kickoff. Travaler represents the Troy spirit and years of Trojan tradition before each USC game.

USC Trojans Spirit of Troy College Football Trojan Marching Band Traveler Tommy Trojan Lee Corson College GameDay Eric Gentry
Oct 14, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Cameron Smith (35) conducts the Spirit of Troy marching band after an NCAA football game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Utah 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Inspired by a student riding a white horse in the 1961 Rose Parade, Traveler’s debut also drew influence from the Tommy the Trojan statue on campus—hence the full suit of armor worn at every game.

Another snub for USC's pregame traditions was the Trojan Marching Band. Since 1880, the Trojan Marching Band has been a vital part of each pre-game tradition in South Central to sporting events all across USC's campus, as well celebrate some of sport's biggest moments in Los Angeles.

Trojans Help Celebrate Others Beyond USC Campus

USC Trojans Spirit of Troy College Football Trojan Marching Band Traveler Tommy Trojan Lee Corson College GameDay Eric Gentry
Jul 16, 2025; Hollywood, CA, USA; Lee Corso poses on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Earlier this year, legendary coach and ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso announced his retirement from the show and would make one final appearance on-air during at the show's week 1 destination.

At this year's ESPYs Awards Ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, a surprise dedication was put together for Corso to honor the years of impact he left on college football and fans. To help honor Corso on stage: The USC Trojan Marching Band.

Following significant Trojan victories, USC Football players stand on a ladder and lead Trojan fans in the official fight song "Fight On" with the help of the Trojan Marching Band. Last season, linebacker Eric Gentry led the crowd after USC's shutout win over Utah State.

From Tommy and Traveler's gameday entrance to the sounds of the Trojan Marching Band, the Spirit of Troy remains one of college sports most iconic spirit teams in the nation.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football