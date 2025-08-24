USC Trojans Spirit of Troy Snubbed By Recent Ranking?
A major draw of college football games are the opening acts: spirit teams, pre-game traditions, mascots and marching bands.
In a recent ranking from ESPN regarding the nation's best college football gameday traditions, the USC Trojans Spirit of Troy was left out.
The USC Trojan Marching Band is seen as one of the most iconic marching bands in the nation, and is a huge part of a USC home game atmosphere in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC Trojans Spirit Teams Excluded From Lengthy List
How could the Trojans be excluded from a list like this? Categories ranged from “dramatic entrances” to “music that gets you moving.”
Some lists were longer than others, but not one sign of USC made any category.
Dramatic Entrances
- Florida State: Osceola and Renegade planting the spear
- Virginia Tech: “Enter Sandman”
- Miami: The Smoke
- Michigan: Touch the Banner
- Clemson: Rubbing Howard’s Rock and running down the hill; Gathering at the Paw
Touching Tributes
- Iowa: Hawkeye Wave
- Ole Miss: Spirit of Chucky Mullen
- Florida: Mr. Two Bits; “Won’t Back Down”
Music that gets you moving
- Wisconsin: “Jump Around”
- UCF: The Bounce House
- Pitt: “Sweet Caroline”
- South Carolina: “Sandstorm”
- Alabama: “Dixieland Delight”
That’s dedication
- Texas A&M: Midnight Yell
- Notre Dame: Midnight Drummer’s Circle
- Iowa State: Early mornings at the Tip Top Lounge
- Cal: Card Stunts
Getting Revved Up
- Georgia Tech: Ramblin’ Wreck
- Oklahoma: Sooner Schooner
- Tennessee: Vol Navy
Strike Up the Band
- Ohio State: Script Ohio, dotting the i
- Stanford: Stanford Band halftime show
- Rice: The MOB
- Florida A&M: Marching 100
- Jackson State: Sonic Boom of the South
Animal Planet
- Colorado: Ralphie’s Run
- Oklahoma State: Here Comes Bullet
- Auburn: Flight of the Eagle
- Colorado School of Mines: Blaster the Burn
Spirit of Troy Qualifies for Multiple Categories
Realistically, USC qualifies for multiple categories, with "Dramatic Entrances," "Animal Planet" and "Strike up the Band" standing out.
There’s FSU’s Osceola and Renegade, but USC’s Traveler and Tommy the Trojan stand toe-to-toe.
Traveler, the USC mascot dressed head-to-toe in Trojan armor, storms down the coliseum field infront of thousands of Trojan fans to get the crowd hyped up before kickoff. Travaler represents the Troy spirit and years of Trojan tradition before each USC game.
Inspired by a student riding a white horse in the 1961 Rose Parade, Traveler’s debut also drew influence from the Tommy the Trojan statue on campus—hence the full suit of armor worn at every game.
Another snub for USC's pregame traditions was the Trojan Marching Band. Since 1880, the Trojan Marching Band has been a vital part of each pre-game tradition in South Central to sporting events all across USC's campus, as well celebrate some of sport's biggest moments in Los Angeles.
Trojans Help Celebrate Others Beyond USC Campus
Earlier this year, legendary coach and ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso announced his retirement from the show and would make one final appearance on-air during at the show's week 1 destination.
At this year's ESPYs Awards Ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, a surprise dedication was put together for Corso to honor the years of impact he left on college football and fans. To help honor Corso on stage: The USC Trojan Marching Band.
Following significant Trojan victories, USC Football players stand on a ladder and lead Trojan fans in the official fight song "Fight On" with the help of the Trojan Marching Band. Last season, linebacker Eric Gentry led the crowd after USC's shutout win over Utah State.
From Tommy and Traveler's gameday entrance to the sounds of the Trojan Marching Band, the Spirit of Troy remains one of college sports most iconic spirit teams in the nation.