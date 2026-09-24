In the No. 12 USC Trojans 42-35 Big Ten opener against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Sept. 19, cornerback Prophet Brown’s 99-yard interception in the third quarter, with Rutgers threatening to take the lead, proved to be one of the key differences in the Trojans improving to 4-0 on the season.

With the Trojans set to face their first test of the season at the Coliseum against a team they’ve struggled to beat in the past, the No. 20 Oregon Ducks, Brown will look to make a difference in a game where defensive consistency will be the key to victory, as two high-powered offenses face off.

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing (2) scores a touchdown against Southern California Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) during the first overtime at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown against the Ducks, here’s how Brown and the Trojans are preparing for Oregon’s high-powered offense as coach Lincoln Riley looks to earn his first win over Dan Lanning.

Preparing For Oregon Ducks Offense

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field with players before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Offense is definitely dynamic. They’ve got a lot of great, talented players and stuff, so they give us a lot of good looks. With stuff we’ve seen on film. We could definitely see Oregon have success in their deep pass game. I think we should be prepared with the looks we’ve been getting,” Brown said.

What It Would Mean to Get a Win On Saturday

“We’re trying to go 1-0 every week. Every game’s a big game, especially in college football. They’re all valuable, so you can’t let any of them slip,” Brown said.

Keys to Stopping Oregon’s Offense

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just limit explosives. Play our roles, be very sound, good eyes, discipline. A lot of stuff coaches have been harping on, just corrections from previous games and stuff. I’m excited to go into this one,” Brown said.

Secondary Bearing Down On Third and Fourth Down

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) carries the ball as USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just knowing situations, you got to get off the field at the end of the day. It’s not good to let drives get extended, and the great defenses find a way to get off the field on third and fourth down. Going into this game is definitely going to be a big indicator of how it’s going to go, how we do on third and fourth down,” Brown said.

Cleaning Up Penalties

“You want to play spotless, clean football every week, but some penalties do happen, but there are penalties that we can avoid through focus. Just limited mental lapses and really knowing situations and what to do in certain stuff is going to help us eliminate,” Brown said.

USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks Betting Odds, Kickoff Time

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans enter Saturday’s primetime showdown against the Ducks as three-point underdogs according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. It’s the first time this season that the Trojans will be underdogs, and likely won’t be the last, as USC has several tests on its schedule after the clash with Oregon.

This includes matchups against the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14). The Trojans and Ducks will kick off from the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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