USC Trojans Spring Transfer Portal: Lincoln Riley Looking For Wide Receiver, Linebacker?
The USC Trojans will undoubtledy be looking to add a few pieces to their roster when the spring transfer portal window opens up on Wednesday, April 16.
USC coach Lincoln Riley brought in the one of the top rated transfer portal classes in the country during the winter portal window and could add to it if the Trojans choose to.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports said that USC is among the teams projected to be active in the spring portal window.
"Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are confident in their offensive arsenal exiting spring, but if there's a wide receiver option who could provide immediate assistance, USC would pursue. The biggest need in the portal for the Trojans was fixing the defensive line, notably at tackle, and that was addressed in December," Crawford said.
Crawford named the linebackers group as one particular position room that the Trojans could be active in.
"Linebacker is one area where the Trojans seem to be lacking depth and are predicted to be 'backer buyers," Crawford added.
During a spring media availability session this past week, Riley confirmed the Trojans will be buyers in the linebackers market.
"I think there are some of the obvious positions where we're a little bit thin that we may look at," Riley said. "Linebacker is one of those. Certainly it will kinda depend on how spring plays out and some of those other position battles and all that. That will determine the most. But I don't think it will be a huge, incredibly active period for us. My gut is we'll end up having a handful of positions that we're going to look at, and if we feel like someone fits, then we may pursue it."
One of the top linebackers available in the transfer portal is a recent entrant. Missouri transfer Mikai Gbayor entered the portal on April 10 and is currently ranked as the No. 7 linebacker in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. After suiting up for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past season, Gbayor entered the transfer portal and quickly found a home. He committed and signed with the Tigers in this past December and re-entered the portal less than six months after signing with Mizzou.
The Trojans were able to fill important team needs during the winter portal window. One of the biggest needs Riley and the USC coaching staff solved were along the defensive front.
USC was able to bring in two of the top defensive lineman in the portal. The Trojans reeled in Georgia transfer Jamaal Jarett and Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver to revamp the defensive line after USC lost two staters to graduation.
Interestingly enough, the Trojans decided not to make a move at linebacker during the winter transfer portal window despite concerns about depth and experience heading into the offseason. Were Riley and his staff waiting for more prospects to enter the portal in the spring? USC's activity in the coming weeks will reveal the answer.