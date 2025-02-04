USC Trojans Biggest Needs for the Spring Transfer Portal Window?
The USC Trojans signed 10 players in the winter transfer portal window, all of whom could make significant contributions in 2025. Although the Trojans have added players at necessary positions, they could still look to fill some needs in the spring transfer window.
Returning starting quarterback Jayden Maiava will be the leader in the clubhouse to be the signal-caller next season, but five-star Husan Longstreet, the crown jewel of the Trojans 2025 recruiting class will push him starting in spring practice. With Miller Moss and Jake Jensen entering the portal, USC was in need of third scholarship quarterback, and they found it in former five-star Sam Huard.
Lincoln Riley has dipped into the portal to find his leading rusher in every season he’s been with the Trojans, and 2025 is no different. They grabbed New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 JUCO running back.
Jordan technically doesn’t count as a transfer, but after spending the past two seasons at the junior college level and will be ready to step In immediately. With the addition of Sanders and Jordan to pair with Bryan Jackson and A’Marion Peterson gives USC one of the deepest backfields in college football.
The Trojans lost four receivers to the transfer portal including former five-stars Zachariah Branch and Duce Robinson, and Kyle Ford exhausted his eligibility. However, the Trojans return its top two receivers in Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, both of whom had breakout seasons as sophomores. USC brought in a number of receivers in the portal on visits but were only able to sign one, Boise State’s Prince Strachan. Xavier Jordan, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle could be a bigger contributor after not appearing in any games as a true freshman.
The Trojans also signed three receivers in the 2025 cycle, Tanook Hines, Corey Simms and Romero Ison. However, the Trojans could still major players for another veteran receiver in the spring window.
Syracuse transfer center J’Onre Reed and Purdue transfer offensive lineman DJ Wingfield fill an immediate need on the offensive line. Right tackle Tobias Raymond started his first career game in the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M and is primed to step into a starting role. Freshman All-American offensive tackle Elijah Paige and guard Alani Noa are the only two returning starters on the offensive line.
Offensive tackle Justin Tauanuu earned his first significant playing time in the bowl when he stepped in for an injured Paige. Kilian O’Connor also earned his first start at center against Texas A&M. They will both provide depth on the offensive line. The Trojans also signed four players on the offensive line in the 2025 cycle. Despite the additions and young players on the roster, USC will still be in play for more veterans in the spring.
Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson was able to grab Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver and Georgia transfer Jamaal Jarrett to beef up their defensive front. Defensive tackles Devan Thompkins and Kobe Pepe return next season. Defensive end Anthony Lucas will return after suffering a season-ending injury halfway through the season.
Defensive linemen Kameryn Fountain made tremendous during his freshman campaign and Braylan Shelby will also return next season. Five-star Jahkeem Stewart is expected to be an immediate contributor at either defensive tackle or end. Edge rusher Gus Cordova is also a name to know from the 2025 recruiting class.
Linebacker is the Trojans biggest need from a depth perspective. Leading tacklers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb exhausted their eligibility. Star linebacker Eric Gentry after missing a majority of the season when he suffered a series of concussions in September. Former four-star recruits in the 2024 cycle Desman Stephens II and Elijah Newby will step into larger roles under new linebackers coach Rob Ryan. The Trojans signed four-star Matai Tagoa’i in the 2025 cycle and have been considered the favorites to land Mojave (NV) four-star AJ Tuitele on National Signing Day.
San Jose State transfer cornerback DJ Harvey and NC State transfer safety Bishop Fitzgerald fill an immediate void with safety Kamari Ramsey being the only returning starter in the secondary. DeCarlos Nicholson will likely step into the cornerback spot opposite of Harvey after starting three games in 2024. However, the Trojans have a number of young cornerbacks that will push him, including former four-star recruit Marcelles Williams.
Safety Christian Pierce has spent the past two seasons working primarily on special teams and as a reserve on defense. He will step into the third safety role. Depending how comfortable the coaching staff is with their young players, the Trojans could look for some veterans in the spring window.
