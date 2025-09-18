USC Star Receiver Makai Lemon Receives Exciting NFL Draft Projection
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is expected to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he was recently projected to go in the first round to the Seattle Seahawks in a mock draft by Fox Sports' Rob Rang.
That single projection opens up a fascinating possibility: Seattle could draft its future heir to Cooper Kupp while letting the veteran handle the spotlight for a couple more years.
Kupp, now 32, signed a three-year, $45 million deal in March. He’s still productive—posting 90 yards in Seattle’s week 2 win over Pittsburgh—but the contract structure makes it clear the Seahawks are thinking about the long game.
Drafting Lemon would give them a chance to pair the rookie with Kupp and eventually transition the offense without missing a beat.
Why Lemon Fits Seattle’s Mold
Lemon’s game is less about flash and more about steady production, a style that lines up with some of new Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold’s most trusted receivers over the years. At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, he mirrors the profile of guys Darnold has leaned on in the past:
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle): Already Darnold’s go-to target, Smith-Njigba has been thriving in Seattle’s offense with back-to-back 100-yard games to start the season.
- Robby Anderson (Jets/Panthers): Darnold and Anderson connected for 11 touchdowns together, with Anderson’s size and speed making him a reliable option.
- DJ Moore (Panthers): Another near-match in build and production, Moore piled up over 1,200 yards across 18 games with Darnold.
Lemon doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel in Seattle. He simply fits the mold of the type of receiver Darnold has always trusted: quick, dependable, and capable of moving the chains.
The Cooper Kupp Connection
Of course, the bigger comp—and the one that gets people talking—is Cooper Kupp. Kupp has made a career out of precision, timing, and reliability.
While Lemon is still polishing his game at USC, he’s shown the same knack for winning over the middle of the field, picking up yards after the catch, and producing week after week.
The similarities in size and style make it easy to imagine a succession plan: Lemon learns alongside Kupp for two years, develops chemistry with Darnold, and then takes on the primary role once Seattle transitions to its next phase.
Why It Makes Sense for Seattle
Seattle’s offense is trending toward balance: Kupp remains productive, Smith-Njigba is breaking out, and Darnold has looked comfortable distributing the ball.
Adding Lemon into that mix creates a natural overlap—he doesn’t need to be a star from day one. He just needs to be reliable, gain confidence, and grow into the role.
By the time Kupp’s deal winds down, the Seahawks would already have their replacement in-house, one who plays the game in much the same way. That’s how you build continuity without losing your offensive identity.
If Seattle does take Makai Lemon at No. 13, they wouldn’t just be drafting a USC standout—they’d be drafting a plan for the future. His build, production, and style already look like a checklist of the receivers Sam Darnold has thrived with. Add in the Cooper Kupp comparison, and the fit feels almost too perfect.
Lemon may not have to be Seattle’s next Kupp right away, but in time, he just might be.