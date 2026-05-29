Three Reasons Why Terrell Anderson Could Be a Key USC Receiver

Following the 2025 season, the USC Trojans will be without several key players on the offensive side of the ball, but specifically weapons on the perimeter, which is why coach Lincoln Riley added NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson through the transfer portal.

So, with Anderson joining the Trojans, here are three reasons why he could make a major impact and become a key piece of USC’s wide receiver room as the Trojans make a push for a College Football Playoff appearance.

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) lines up against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Travon West (27) in first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

1. Explosive Play Ability

One of the biggest reasons Anderson could make an impact is his ability to create explosive plays. During Anderson’s 2025 campaign with NC State, he recorded 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns with an average of 16.1 yards per catch.

Even with Anderson’s production, he showed the ability to create explosive plays as he had several catches for 45 or more yards, including a 75-yard catch that he took the distance for a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils. In that game against Duke, Anderson totaled six receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

With the losses of wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL, finding a receiver like Anderson who can create explosive plays could be something that helps to change the course of the season for USC in a positive way.

For USC’s offense, the addition of Anderson gives quarterback Jayden Maiava another solid weapon to establish chemistry with and potentially add another element to what already could be a very dangerous offense for the Trojans.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

2. Versatile Frame

In addition to Anderson’s explosive play ability, his versatile frame could also be a very valuable trait for Maiava.

As a receiver, Anderson stands at 6-2 and 204 pounds, which gives him the versatility to line up on the outside and in the slot. With the flexibility that Anderson provides, Riley can be even more creative as a playcaller, with fellow wide receiver Tanook Hines also bringing a similar level of versatility based on his frame of 6-0 and 195 pounds.

Based on that versatility, Anderson and Hines could fit into similar roles that Lemon and Lane had in 2025 as primary targets for Maiava. Anderson specifically could fit into the Lane role as a player who could become a reliable red zone target with his size and catch radius. With the losses of receivers who were as productive as Lemon and Lane were, Anderson's ability to step into a role like that could be really important for Maiava’s development and USC’s success.

Added to being a reliable target on the outside, Anderson’s flexibility working into being a slot receiver could help him to be successful on the inside as well. Anderson’s combination of size and speed is something that could help him to take advantage of any mismatches he has against, which could create major explosive plays for the Trojans.

With Anderson’s versatile frame, his ability to make an impact on the outside and in the slot is something that could give defenses a significant number of issues matching up with USC’s receivers, and could help Maiava to have his best collegiate season yet.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

3. College Experience

While Anderson’s physical traits as a receiver could be very valuable, his college experience could be even more valuable for USC next season.

So far in Anderson’s collegiate career, he has played two season which were, both with NC State. In Anderson’s time with NC State, he has been able to gain valuable experience playing against some great opponents, including Clemson, Notre Dame, Duke, Miami, and Georgia Tech.

With Anderson playing in a conference like the ACC, he has gained valuable experience to continue developing as a receiver, but he could also help to mentor what is mostly a young wide receiver room for the Trojans.

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) celebrates a touchdown with North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Before playing in a conference like the Big Ten, having experience playing against physical competition is something that could help significantly, and after playing in the ACC, Anderson seems to be in a great position to translate well to the Big Ten.

In addition to adjusting to the Big Ten’s physicality, Anderson’s experience has also given him an understanding of how to adjust his game against opposing defensive backs to get open, which gives his quarterback an easier target.

So, with Anderson’s experience in the ACC, his ability to adjust to physicality and a different playstyle against opposing defensive backs should give him the ability to perform well at USC and become one of the more consistent receivers in the Big Ten.

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