Surprising USC Trojans With Highest NIL Valuations
The No. 17 USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are putting up a fight this year with eight wins heading into the final game of the season. The USC Trojans have a talented roster featuring stars such as quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver Makai Lemon.
On3’s NIL Valuation is a projected annual value that measures NIL value and roster value. While some USC players with a high NIL valuation could be predictable with their role on the team, there are some surprising players in the top 10 for the roster.
Top 10 USC Trojans With Highest NIL Valuation
- QB Jayden Maiava: $2.2M
- WR Makai Lemon: $1.1M
- QB Husan Longstreet: $753K
- S Bishop Fitzgerald: $578K
- TE Lake McRee: $416k
- S Kamari Ramsey: $410K
- DL Devan Thompkins: $356k
- OT Elijah Paige: $324K
- RB King Miller: RB
- WR Ja’Kobi Lane: $241K
Maiava and Lemon, as the top players on USC's roster in terms of NIL valuation, do not come as a surprise. The two are having a big season for the Trojans' offense with a strong connection. Lemon is the team’s leading receiver with 78 receptions for 1,124 yards and 10 touchdowns. The player with the second-most receptions is wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane with 46.
King Miller Makes Top 10
Running back King Miller being in the top 10 for highest NIL valuation could come as a surprise, but he has stepped up when needed this season and shown high potential. He is in his second season with the program after not appearing in any game action in 2024.
MORE: USC Gets Promising Running Back Injury Update
MORE: USC vs. UCLA Betting Line Shifts After Injury News
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. UCLA
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
The Trojans’ offense has faced several injuries, including to running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. While the two were healthy, Miller did earn snaps, but they were limited. Sanders was then thrown into the starting lineup and has played well.
Miller leads the team with 114 carries for 749 yards and five touchdowns. His longest run of the season was for 75 yards, and he is averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Miller’s best game of the season was against the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines. He rushed for 158 yards, his season high thus far, and one touchdown. He also had two receptions for 14 yards.
Miller stepped up when his name was called upon and helped the Trojans stay in competition for a College Football Playoff appearance. He can play a big role in the team’s final game and bow game as the Trojans seek 10 wins for the first time since 2022.
With it being just Miller's first season playing consistently, he can continue to grow into a major role player for the USC Trojans for the next couple of years. Miller is an explosive athlete, and with a tough schedule next season, his talent will be needed,
Husan Longstreet In USC's Top 3 Highest NIL Valuation
While quarterback Husan Longstreet being in the top 10 may not come as a surprise, the true freshman quarterback is in the top three for the Trojans’ players with the highest NIL valuation.
Longstreet has appeared in just four games this season, with Maiava named the starting quarterback ahead of the season. The Trojans flipped Longstreet’s commitment last November, which was a big pickup for Riley and USC.
Longstreet committed to the Trojans as a five-star recruit, the No. 21 player in the nation, the No. 4 quarterback, and the No. 2 player from California, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.
In his short sample size, Longstreet has gone 13-of-15 for 103 yards and one touchdown. He has also rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
With just four game appearances, the Trojans will likely keep Longstreet's redshirt, giving him an extra year with USC down the line. Longstreet has high potential, and can be one of Riley’s next top quarterbacks for the next couple of years.