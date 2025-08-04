All Trojans

USC Trojans Snubbed In Recent Wide Receiver Rankings?

The USC Trojans faced some roster turnover on the offense, but retained wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon and added Prince Strachan through the transfer portal. The USC Trojans were ranked among the top wide receivers, but possibly lower than expected

Angela Miele

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The college football season is quickly approaching, and the USC Trojans are preparing for a big year. There are some changes to USC's offense heading into the season, but the wide receiver room has the chance to be among the best in the nation

The Trojan had a couple of departures, which caused some worry when the winter transfer portal first opened, but USC coach Lincoln Riley retained two players who can open up the offense. College football analyst Phil Steele ranked each team’s wide receiver unit, putting USC out of the top 10.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Phil Steele’s Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes
  2. Clemson Tigers
  3. LSU Tigers
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide
  5. Texas Longhorns
  6. Auburn Tigers
  7. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  8. Georgia Bulldogs
  9. Indiana Hoosiers
  10. Oregon Ducks
  11. Penn State Nittany Lions
  12. Louisville Cardinals
  13. USC Trojans
  14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  15. Michigan State Spartans
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC Trojans Wide Receivers Snubbed?

The USC Trojans are ranked No. 13 in Steele’s wide receiver rankings, but is that too low? Following the 2024 regular season, the Trojans lost three receivers to the portal: Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson. 

Although losing three players in the same position is tough, Riley and the Trojans retained wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. One of the most underrated moves of the offseason for the Trojans is picking up transfer wide receiver Prince Strachan from Boise State. 

The three receivers have the chance to make waves in the college football world and open up and be big-time targets for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Although USC did not have a receiver break over 1,000 receiving yards in 2024, each athlete played a big role on the offense, with three players racing over 500 yards. Lemon led the team with 764 receiving yards, averaging 14.7 yards per reception. While he only had three receiving touchdowns, Lemon proved he can get open and make big plays for the Trojans.

Lane was No. 2 in receiving yards with 525, and he averaged 12.2 yards per reception. While he may not have had as many yards as Lemon, Lane led the team with 12 receiving touchdowns.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) carries the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans faced the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl after the mass exodus through the transfer portal. This gave a sneak peek at what the Trojans' offense will look like in the 2025 season.

Lane and Lemon led the receivers in the bowl game with an outstanding performance to help lead USC to a win. Lane had a stellar game, totaling 127 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Lemon was right behind Lane with 99 receiving yards. Lane and Lemon returning in 2025 is huge for USC’s offense, and both could be names to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"We push each other each day in practice, he gets a rep and I'm like you can do better than that, and even then, he's telling me, you can do better than that, you need to clean up your route," Lemon said about working with Lane during the Big Ten media day. "We just help each other's game, so when we hop on the field on Saturday's it's just lights out."

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Prince Strachan (17) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strachan is an underrated aspect of USC’s offense heading into the season. In 2024 with Boise State, Strachan racked up 304 receiving yards and one touchdown. He brings physicality, size, and speed to USC’s offense, and could be poised for a breakout season.

While USC’s wide receivers are outside of the top 10 ahead of the season, the offensive unit has the chance to prove doubters wrong and be among the top players in college football.

