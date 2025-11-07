USC Trojans' Receive Surprising Power Ranking
The No. 19 USC Trojans enter Friday night's matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Los Angeles Coliseum with a 6-2 record on the season. The Trojans look to build off of week 10's 21-17 road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers into Friday night's game against an underrated Wildcats team led by third-year coach David Braun.
USC's Latest Big Ten Power Ranking After Statement Win Over Nebraska
Ahead of Friday night's game, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), ranks USC at No. 4. The Trojans rank behind Oregon (No. 3), Indiana (No. 2), and Ohio State (No. 1). In the win over Nebraska, USC overcame a slow start in the first half and rallied to beat Nebraska in a signautre road win for coach Lincoln Riley.
USC running back King Miller stepped up for the Trojans in another crucial game with 18 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Jayden Maiava had arguably the best rushing performance of his USC career with 11 carries for 62 yards and a critical game-tying touchdown in the third quarter.
The Trojans are hoping that the week 10 statement road win against the Cornhuskers will provide a major momentum shift towards the final stretch of their season, with much on the line for USC's postseason aspirations.
USC's College Football Playoff Dreams On the Line Entering Four Game Stretch
Entering the final four games of the season, the Trojans still have a shot of making it to the College Football Playoff for the first time in their program history. Making an appearance in the playoff would be a remarkable accomplishment for USC coach Lincoln Riley, who has the Trojans playing much better football after a frustrating last two seasons.
It would also create major buzz and excitement among the USC fan base as the Trojans would once again be on a championship stage, competing for college football's ultimate prize. USC will have to go through a difficult four-game stretch to finish the season with a 10-2 record and make a case for a spot in the 12-team playoff field.
The four upcoming matchups for USC include three road games against Northwestern (Nov. 7), No. 20 Iowa (Nov. 15), and UCLA to close out the regular season at the Coliseum on Nov. 29. The Trojans will also have a crucial road game against the No. 9 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadum on Nov. 22. USC's road matchup in Eugene against Oregon will be the toughest opponent standing in their way of a possible spot in the playoff.
The start of USC's four-game stretch with playoff implications on the line begins Friday night at the Coliseum against Northwestern. Despite being a 14.5-point favorite over Northwestern, according to ESPN BET sportsbook, the Wildcats are a team that the Trojans will need to limit mistakes against to win. USC is undefeated against unranked opponents at home under Riley.
Northwestern enters Friday night's matchup against USC with a 5-3 record and is coming off a 28-21 road loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 25. The kickoff from the Coliseum is set for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game being broadcast on FOX.
