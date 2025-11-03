All Trojans

USC Trojans' Receive Surprising Ranking After Statement Road Win Over Nebraska

The No. 20 USC Trojans earned a huge boost to their College Football Playoff resume with a signature 21-17 road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Heading into week 11, where do the Trojans rank in the latest ESPN FPI rankings

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Ryan Quintanar (51) holds up a “V” to fans after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Ryan Quintanar (51) holds up a “V” to fans after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The No. 20 USC Trojans remain in the thick of the race for the College Football Playoff after a statement 21-17 road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night. With the first CFP rankings set to be announced Tuesday night, where do the Trojans stand in the last ESPN FPI Top 25?

USC's ESPN FPI Ranking After Week 10

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Despite their signature road win over Nebraska on Saturday night, USC fell one spot to No. 10 in the ESPN FPI Top 25 following week 10's college football slate. With the win over the Cornhuskers, the Trojans improved to 6-2 on the season.

After a slow start, USC trailed 14-6 at halftime, but the Trojans rallied in the second half behind a strong running game. USC running back King Miller rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in the win.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, despite not having his best performance in the passing game, had a career night on the ground with 11 carries for 62 yards, including a huge game-tying rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Three Big Ten Teams Among Top Ranked In ESPN FPI Rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) looks to make a pass in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three Big Ten teams rank ahead of USC in the ESPN FPI Top 25. All three teams rank in the top 3 of the week 10 rankings, which include Ohio State (No. 1), Indiana (No. 2), and Oregon (No. 3). No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana both had dominating wins in week 10. The Buckeyes beat Penn State 38-14 at home, and the Hoosiers dismantled Maryland 55-10 on the road in College Park.

No. 6 Oregon had a bye week and has a 7-1 record on the season heading into its week 11 road matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Four Big Ten teams rank below USC in the ESPN FPI Top 25, including Michigan (No. 19), Iowa (No. 20), Penn State (No. 22), and Washington (No. 23). Despite being 3-5 on the season and having five straight losses, the Nittany Lions remain ranked in the top-25.

No. 21 Michigan, No. 24 Washington, and Iowa are three of the four Big Ten teams, along with USC, that have two losses and still have a shot to make the 12-team playoff.

USC Returns Home To Face Northwestern

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC will have the opportunity to strengthen its playoff chances when it faces off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Friday night's matchup between the Trojans and the Wildcats will be the first since 1995, when USC won 41-32 in the Rose Bowl.

USC leads the series 5-0 over Northwestern. The Trojans are currently 14.5-point favorites over Northwestern on Friday night, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. The kickoff from the Coliseum is set for 4:00 p.m. PT with the game being broadcast on FOX.

