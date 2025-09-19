USC Trojans Have Surprising Secret Weapon on Their Side in 2025
For once, the No. 25 USC Trojans aren't the loudest story in college football—and that may be exactly what Trojans coach Lincoln Riley wants.
The Trojans climbed into the AP Top 25 at No. 25 after a 3–0 start, but the usual fanfare and national obsession haven’t followed. No Caleb Williams Heisman campaign. No nonstop debate about the defense. No viral buzz about a must-see quarterback duel.
Instead, USC is quietly lingering at the back of the rankings, overlooked and, for the most part, ignored.
That shift hasn’t gone unnoticed. On his show The Hard Count, On3 analyst J.D. Pickell highlighted just how unusual it feels to see USC operating under the radar.
"Doesn't this feel a little bit like it's the quietest USC team we've had in the better part of the last, I don't know, decade, give or take?" Pickell said. "Right now, USC is just hanging out at the end of the top 25 according to the AP poll… and nobody's talking about USC."
The Benefits of Being Overlooked
It’s a stark contrast to recent history. Over the last decade, USC has rarely lacked buzz, only to see hype collapse under the weight of expectations.
In 2023, for instance, the Trojans opened at No. 6 in the AP Poll with Williams back from a Heisman season, but finished unranked after an 8–5 campaign and defensive collapses.
That’s been a recurring theme:
- Five of the last 10 USC teams began the season in the top 15 but ended unranked.
- Since 2017, USC has only twice finished in the AP Top 25 (2017 and 2022).
- The 2012 and 2018 seasons remain infamous for preseason top-10 hype ending in disaster.
Pickell argued that the quiet start this year isn’t a bad thing—it’s a blessing.
"If I'm Lincoln Riley, the lack of noise around my team with where we are right now, I love it. In fact, I embrace it," he said.
Why Silence Matters in 2025
In an era when players are more subjected to outside noise than ever, Pickell believes that less outside chatter gives Riley a clearer voice.
"It means my players are hearing me more clearly," Pickell said. "It means that I'm actually able to get through to them and re-message what we need to care about within this football program to go achieve what we want to achieve."
That’s a crucial shift for a program often criticized for being too distracted by preseason polls, national hype, and Hollywood narratives.
This year, without the heavy expectations, USC’s players may have the chance to focus inward, block out the noise, and quietly stack wins.
History Suggests This Is a Welcome Change
For a school often saddled with the “most overrated” tag in preseason polls, this quieter climb could mark a refreshing reset. Instead of being asked whether they’re a playoff contender in September, USC is being asked… nothing at all.
And that silence might just give Riley the space he’s needed since arriving in Los Angeles: time to build without interruption, and time to let wins—not hype—dictate the narrative.
"Quiet, sure," Pickell concluded, "but you welcome that quietness right now if you're Lincoln Riley and that whole staff in Los Angeles with the way that they're trending."
For USC, muted expectations aren’t a problem. They may actually be the key to finally rewriting the story for the Trojans.