Six Intriguing USC Freshmen on Defense to Watch During Fall Camp

USC Trojans five-star freshman defensive end Luke Wafle should be a significant contributor, if not a starter at some point this season. And five-star defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield should also have a role in year one to help solidify the front.

But the focus of this article is on the next crop of freshmen defensive recruits. Either players coming off a good spring or could end up becoming key depth pieces in the fall.

Talanoa Ili, Linebacker

USC Trojans freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili | USC Trojans on SI

Freshman Talanoa Ili is the most talented linebacker recruit the Trojans have had in a long time. He was a first team All-Trinity League selection as a freshman and earned Hawaii Player of the Year honors last fall as a senior. At 6-3 and 225 pounds, Ili has elite size and athleticism and can excel at every linebacker position.

“He can move around a lot. He is extremely talented and super instinctive. There's nothing I don't like about that guy,” said linebacker coach Mike Ekeler.

USC returns starters Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker and brought in Washington transfer Deven Bryant. However, Ili is someone to keep an eye on to earn a spot in the rotation with a good camp. He should at the very least be a key special teams contributor.

Elbert Hill, Cornerback

USC Trojans freshman cornerback Elbert Hill | USC Trojans on SI

It’s easy to see why Elbert Hill was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class. The Ohio native has been more than impressive at every point since he arrived on campus in January.

Coaches and veterans had glowing reviews during spring practice. Hill is far from a finished product, but he is as polished of a cover corner a true freshman can be. He’s a technician with superb athleticism and ball skills.

“He really is aggressive in terms of having a feel for making plays on the ball at that position,” Riley said. “Some corners are out there just to cover, and some guys are out there actually trying to really make plays on the ball.”

Cornerback is set to be one of the most intriguing position battles in fall camp. Hill is going to push everyone in the room until he gets an opportunity to be in the lineup.

“The sky's the limit for that kid. That kid does some stuff that if he was in the NFL Combine today, he'll look the best and he's 18 years old,” said cornerback coach Trovon Reed. “He's still a baby out there. He's still growing, but he's a baller. He's everything that was advertised coming out of high school, and it's only a matter of time before fans be screaming No. 2’s name.”

Madden Riordan, Safety

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

Madden Riordan had a knack for creating takeaways in his four years at Sierra Canyon (Calif.). That trend continued for the local star in the spring at USC. The Trojans were thin at safety because of injuries and Riordan took advantage of the extra reps. His best projection is still in 2027 and beyond but he's a player that is hard to ignore because of his nose for the football.

“He's smart, and he makes plays. The guy has really picked up the system fast even though he's a young guy,” Riley said. “We knew there was going to be some physical development to go with him. We knew he was a very cerebral player and if you go back to his high school career, the guy always made plays on the ball.

“It felt like he got interceptions every single game, and he’s done that not every single practice, but he’s had his fair share out here," he continued. "He breaks on the ball fast. He diagnoses routes. He communicates well. He plays fast because he’s confident mentally in what he’s doing, and that’s his advantage."

“We have to continue to put weight on him and get him stronger, but he’s impressive. He goes in there from a mental standpoint and operates like a vet.”

Tomuhini Topui, Defensive Lineman

USC Trojans freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and defensive end Braeden Jones | USC Trojans on SI

Freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui was a big-time flip last spring because of what he could potentially do for the Trojans' front this fall.

The Mater Dei (Calif.) product has elite size at 6-3 and 325 pounds. He can win with power or quickness. Topui will compete in fall camp to be a key rotational piece for one of the strongest position units on the roster.

“Tom is super twitchy. Tom has a really good first step where he can just get off the ball and go,” said defensive line coach Skyler Jones. “He got a track runner first step. He does a good job getting off the ball, being able to penetrate gaps, but he also does a great job of playing with his hands, striking blocks, being able to anchor it as well.

“And even if we're doing movements, good lateral steps and being able to quickly get back vertical upfield.”

Simote Katoanga/Braeden Jones, Defensive End

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive ends Simote Katoanga and Braeden Jones certainly pass the eye test. In person, they look more like a veteran players than a freshman. Katoanga is listed at 6-5 and 270 pounds, while Jones is 6-4 and 265 pounds.

Either one could prove to be a valuable depth piece in year one, something the Trojans did not have enough of last season at the position.

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