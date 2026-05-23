Three Make-or-Break USC Games for Tanook Hines' NFL Draft Stock

Wide receiver Tanook Hines holds two titles in the college football world for the USC Trojans.

One is potentially the leading receiver post-Makai Lemon for coach Lincoln Riley in 2026. The other is even more prominent: USC's next NFL-ready receiver.

Hines can certainly boost the latter part if he dominates in these three games this fall.

1. Sept. 4 vs. Fresno State

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Hines and the Trojans earn the Friday night lights to kick off Labor Day weekend.

Fresno State may hold the Group of Five label even in its transition to the Pac-12. But the Bulldogs present plenty of challenges that will test Hines and even Riley.

For starters, Hines and USC will face their first top 20 defense of 2025 in the Bulldogs, who ranked 16th overall. But secondly, a man who knows USC and Riley's offensive personnel well is on the other side: Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz.

The former Trojans linebacker coach will find ways to slow down this air attack, plus test Hines out the gate. He'll boost his NFL stock if he overcomes the obstacles Entz creates.

2. Sept. 26 vs. Oregon Ducks

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Now comes the biggest test to date for Hines. Especially with him pursuing the title of go-to target for USC quarterback and fellow potential high NFL Draft pick Jayden Maiava.

Hines shredded this Ducks defense in Eugene last year: Catching six passes for 141 yards and scoring one touchdown, despite taking the 42-27 loss. Best believe Ducks head coach Dan Lanning will bracket Hines and force the receiving game into someone else's hands this time around.

Or, the 6-0 Hines can adjust his routes and find potential weak spots in the Ducks' secondary with Maiava. Hines playing the cerebral game with Oregon's coverages can hand USC the advantage.

But Hines raises his stock higher if he shreds Oregon's top returning cornerback, Brandon Finney Jr., widely considered first-round material for the Ducks. Finney rarely surrenders big plays, but Hines exploiting him would catch NFL Scouts' attention.

Finney isn't the only one Hines can challenge here, too. Minnesota safety transfer Koi Perich is a prized Ducks pickup. Perich adds the coverage instincts and versatility that last year's star Dillon Thieneman handed Oregon and Lanning. If Hines blows past Perich on the deep ball and owns one-on-one matchups that come, it should give give and USC the edge. Plus, it would further boost the NFL potential on Hines' side.

3. Nov. 14 at Indiana Hoosiers

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches the ball against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The third game came down to either the Halloween matchup at home against Ohio State or this November road showdown in Bloomington.

Yes, the Buckeyes present secondary defenders post-Caleb Downs who can challenge Hines. But Indiana has emerged as a different type of beast, especially defensively. Plus, this is the defending national champions Hines faces here.

While IU loses feisty cornerback De'Angelo Ponds and veteran safety Louis Moore, safety Amare Ferrell returns and presents more versatility as a ball-hawk. Ferrell poses as the biggest current challenge in the secondary for Hines, followed by coach Curt Cignetti and his defensive scheme.

Indiana's system starts with winning gap control, then erasing angles, and lastly, forcing teams to settle for short yardage. But Hines exploding with multiple big plays against the Hoosiers can catapult his stock, plus get him to join Lemon, Jordan Addison and Drake London as the next USC first-round receiver.

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