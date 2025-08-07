USC Trojans Targeting Elite In-State Recruit For Position Of Need
The USC Trojans' coaching staff has been active on the recruiting trail in recent weeks as they try to build out the foundation of their 2027 recruiting class. After racing out to a hot start in their top ranked recruiting class in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Trojans are looking to do the same in the 2027 cycle.
USC built the foundation of their 2026 recruiting class with in-state recruits and are keeping the same focus for the 2027 cycle. One target the Trojans have keyed in on is four-star defensive back Gavin Williams.
Trojans Targeting Position Of Need
Williams spoke with Rivals about how active the Trojans have been in his recruitment, specifically pointing to his budding relationships with USC coach Lincoln Riley and secondary coach Doug Belk.
“They text me every day,” Williams told Rivals. “They keep in great contact. All the coaches from coach Belk to coach Riley, they text me, my parents, my head coach from my school. They hit me up the most for sure. “It means a lot to me because they take the time out of their day to text me and my mom and my head coach. Every day it’s a new message so they bring it to the next level for sure."
Williams ranks as the No. 14 safety and No. 172 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He is listed as the No. 2 safety in California, behind five-star recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.
The four-star safety fits exactly what the Trojans have been looking for in recent recruiting cycles. He's a local, in-state recruit that fills a need for USC. Currently, the Trojans have no safeties committed in their 2026 recruiting class.
Williams holds an astounding 36 offers ranging from Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State in addition to the Trojans. With USC being a very local school for Williams, they will have the chance to host him on multiple unofficial visits before he makes a final decision.
Doug Belk's Recruiting Track Record At USC
Belk has been able to recruit for USC at an extremely high level since his arrival last offseason. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, Belk was able to help the Trojans reel in six defensive backs. They brought in three cornerbacks and three safeties resepectively.
Out of the six defensive backs, three of them were rated as four-star recruits including four-star safety Alex Graham. He was ranked as the No. 27 safety and No. 3 player in the state of Michigan according to 247Sports rankings.
In the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Trojans arguably have the best defensive back class in the Big Ten with five commits and three of them being four-star recruits. Four-star cornerback Elbert Hill leads the way as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 53 player in the country.