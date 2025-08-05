USC Trojans' Ja’Kobi Lane Injury Update: Fall Camp Observations
The USC Trojans took the field on Monday, Aug. 4 for the fifth practice of fall camp.
Media members were allowed to watch the entire practice but are only allowed to report on everything seen during stretching and individual period. So, this article will not feature any news that took place after that.
Punt Return Competition
Zachariah Branch handled punt returning duties a year ago. He’s now gone, so it’s been an open competition through a handful of practices.
Junior receiver Makai Lemon was the teams kick returner last season and could handle both responsibilities in 2025. Redshirt freshman receiver Xavier Jordan, freshman cornerback James Johnson and sophomore receiver Zacharyus Williams were also fielding punts on Monday.
Ja’Kobi Lane Injury Update
Junior receiver Ja’Kobi Lane did not take part in routes on air to begin practice for the second consecutive week and will continue to be something to monitor moving forward. No coach has talked about it, so optimistically, it’s just a precaution.
However, Lane continues to be engaged and has been a leader in the receiver room. He’s active in coaching up players during and after every single rep. He yelled at a few players for just going through motions.
Accountability has been a big thing for the USC offense and no one is taking that more seriously than Lane. And then of course there’s the other side of Lane. The highly energetic player with an infectious personality. Check it out in the video below.
Receiver Room
Watching Lemon in person is special. There is a reason NFL personnel are high on the Southern California product. The first thing that’s noticeable is how much bigger he looks this season. He’s definitely added muscle, which is expected for someone that could playing professional football this time next year.
His routes are crisp, and his hands are some of the best in college football. In a crowded receiver, Lemon led the team in receptions and receiving yards last season. Excited to see what he does with a higher snap count.
Jordan is another explosive target and someone that is expected to take the next step in his second season with the Trojans. A former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle, the Sierra Canyon (Calif.) is competing to be part of the two-deep depth chart.
Williams was a big addition for the Trojans in the spring portal. The Utah transfer is versatile, he can line up inside or outside, but will primarily play in the slot. Williams is a smooth runner with great hands. He made an outstanding over the shoulder catch during individual drills.
Freshman Corey Simms gives USC another big frame receiver to play behind Lane and junior Prince Strachan. Simms was on campus in the spring and has received glowing reviews from quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Luke Huard and Lemon.
Freshmen Tanook Hines and Romero Ison arrived in the summer and are pushing guys like Jordan and redshirt senior Josiah Zamora for early playing time
Young Defensive Backs
Redshirt seniors DJ Harvey, DeCarlos Nicholson and Prophet Brown almost feel like a lock to be the three starters at the cornerback positions in week one.
But behind them is a talented group of young cornerbacks. Redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams was a four-year starter at national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.) and will certainly push those guys well into the season.
Similar to Jordan and Williams, redshirt freshman Braylan Conley was also a four-star recruit in the 2024 and has made tremendous strides in his second year. The Trojans added two more blue-chips cornerbacks in the 2025 class in RJ Sermons and Trestin Castro.
A name to remember in the Trojans secondary is freshman Alex Graham. The Detroit native was a late add to the 2025 class, flipping his commitment from Colorado on the first day of the early signing period in December.
He was recruited as a safety, but the four-star prospect can play multiple positions in the secondary. His versatility makes the nickel spot the best option for him, at least early in his career. Graham was on campus in the spring and is up to 200 pounds heading into the season.
MORE: USC Trojans Targeting In-State Tight End Recruit Following Recent Decommitment
MORE: Former U.S. President's Opinion Of Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Resurfaces
MORE: Why Recruit Breck Kolojay Chose Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Over Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Update On DJ Wingfield, NCAA Lawsuit
Linebacker Depth
It appears redshirt freshman Elijah Newby’s primary position will be linebacker. The Connecticut native moved from linebacker to defensive end during bowl season last season and remained there in the spring.
However, since the fall camp Newby has been back at linebacker. He can still be used in pass rush situations.
For someone that is 6-foot-6, redshirt senior Eric Gentry is very comfortable as an off-ball linebacker. His ability to rush the passer and drop into the coverage make him a strong All-American candidate this season.
Sophomore Desman Stephens played receiver and defensive back in high school and it shows, even with his 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame. He is competing with Penn State transfer Ta’Mere Robinson for the starting spot next to Gentry.
Four-star Matai Tagoa’i is every bit of 6-foot-4. He’s a natural off-ball linebacker, with great athleticism and moves very well in coverage. His long frame is very similar to Gentry. The big thing for the San Clemente (Calif.) product will definitely be continuing to put on weight. He’s only listed at 205 pounds on the Trojans roster.
Tagoa’i could see early playing time on special teams. He will be someone to watch if some of the young players are able to get some extra run late in the games against Group of Five opponents early in the season.
Progression of Quarterback Room
Everything about redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava feels different and that’s because it is. He’s become more of vocal presence and is more comfortable running the offense in his second season with the Trojans.
“You can just feel Jayden being more and more comfortable in his own skin, and more comfortable being one of the leaders of this football team and operating this offense,” Huard said. "You just feel an improved and elevated level of confidence with the way that he's going about his business. And he is always one that wants to learn more, wants to gain more knowledge, never satisfied with where he's at.”
Five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet has effortless arm talent, but it’s the mental side of the game that continues to impress Huard.
“He’s shown a really good ability to overcome some adverse situations and play through some tough plays and bounce right back and go out there and respond and execute,” Huard said.