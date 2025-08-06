Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Under Fire As Ben Johnson Evaluates Potential
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is entering year two in the NFL and has been making headlines — but can he redeem himself after a rough season with the Bears?
Last season, the Bears finished 5-12 in Williams' rookie season. The issue did not come from Williams, who closed out last season with 3,541 yards, with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, some saw issues from the offensive line as well as the defense.
On top of their 10-game lose streak, Williams' was sacked 68 times last season -- leaving the Bears as the No. 1 team with most sacks allowed.
After the departure of Matt Eberflus, the Bears brought in the offensive-minded Ben Johnson as their new head coach. As the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator for three seasons, Johnson led quarterback Jared Goff to a top-five offense every year.
With Johnson in the mix, who is known for his expertise and intelligence on offense, he has the chance to transform the Bears offense, starting with Williams.
The talent is there for Williams — it's just a matter of his development, which can thrive under Johnson.
NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky see's Williams as a player with the most to prove this season, especially with a developing Bears team that desperately needs success.
"It is go time for Caleb Williams," Orlovsky said on an episode of First Take. "You have to go out and show that you are the talent, the player, and the future of the organization for a team and a place that desperately has been begging for it."
Orlovsky placed Williams among the same list as other NFL quarterbacks like the Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, Vikings J.J. McCarthy, Colts Anthony Richardson and Panthers Bryce Young.
The former USC Trojans quarterback has shown significant progress through training camp, adding hope for Johnson in his first year in Chicago.
Johnson touched on what Williams does really well solely from 2024 film -- and drew up a plan for Williams to execute this season.
“I saw a guy with immense potential. Every week he made throws that made you drop your jaw a little bit. Hell, I experienced it when I was standing on the sideline when he played against us,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “But what you also see is a lack of anticipation at times, which—that comes with reps—you gotta do things over and over again. That’s not abnormal for a rookie quarterback."
Johnson will only be in his second season as a pro -- going to head-to-head with guys who have been in the league far longer than he has.
For a well-rounded and successful coach like Johnson, he doesn't expect Williams' full potential to develop overnight, but he's hopeful with the direction it's going in.
"I told him this is on the player day off: his process is really clean right now. I'm talking about how he's preparing. I'm really pleased with it." Johnson said. "He's doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing and we're starting to see the dividends being paid from it."