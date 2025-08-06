All Trojans

Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Under Fire As Ben Johnson Evaluates Potential

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is under fire as the NFL quarterback with the most to prove. With new coach Ben Johnson leading the Bears, can the former USC Trojans star Williams prove he is an elite quarterback, despite's last season's lack of success?

Teddy King

Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) dances on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) dances on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is entering year two in the NFL and has been making headlines — but can he redeem himself after a rough season with the Bears?

Last season, the Bears finished 5-12 in Williams' rookie season. The issue did not come from Williams, who closed out last season with 3,541 yards, with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, some saw issues from the offensive line as well as the defense.

Chicago Bears NFL Quarterback Caleb Williams Training Camp Head Coach Ben Johnson Rookie Offensive Line Sacks Touchdowns
Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

On top of their 10-game lose streak, Williams' was sacked 68 times last season -- leaving the Bears as the No. 1 team with most sacks allowed.

After the departure of Matt Eberflus, the Bears brought in the offensive-minded Ben Johnson as their new head coach. As the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator for three seasons, Johnson led quarterback Jared Goff to a top-five offense every year.

With Johnson in the mix, who is known for his expertise and intelligence on offense, he has the chance to transform the Bears offense, starting with Williams.

The talent is there for Williams — it's just a matter of his development, which can thrive under Johnson.

NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky see's Williams as a player with the most to prove this season, especially with a developing Bears team that desperately needs success.

MORE: USC Trojans Targeting In-State Tight End Recruit Following Recent Decommitment

MORE: Former U.S. President's Opinion Of Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Resurfaces

MORE: Why Recruit Breck Kolojay Chose Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Over Georgia Bulldogs

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Update On DJ Wingfield, NCAA Lawsuit

"It is go time for Caleb Williams," Orlovsky said on an episode of First Take. "You have to go out and show that you are the talent, the player, and the future of the organization for a team and a place that desperately has been begging for it."

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) dances on the field during training camp at Halas Hall.
Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) dances on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Orlovsky placed Williams among the same list as other NFL quarterbacks like the Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, Vikings J.J. McCarthy, Colts Anthony Richardson and Panthers Bryce Young.

The former USC Trojans quarterback has shown significant progress through training camp, adding hope for Johnson in his first year in Chicago.

Johnson touched on what Williams does really well solely from 2024 film -- and drew up a plan for Williams to execute this season.

“I saw a guy with immense potential. Every week he made throws that made you drop your jaw a little bit. Hell, I experienced it when I was standing on the sideline when he played against us,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “But what you also see is a lack of anticipation at times, which—that comes with reps—you gotta do things over and over again. That’s not abnormal for a rookie quarterback."

Chicago Bears NFL Quarterback Caleb Williams Training Camp Head Coach Ben Johnson Rookie Offensive Line Sacks Touchdowns
May 10, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson walks the field during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Johnson will only be in his second season as a pro -- going to head-to-head with guys who have been in the league far longer than he has.

For a well-rounded and successful coach like Johnson, he doesn't expect Williams' full potential to develop overnight, but he's hopeful with the direction it's going in.

"I told him this is on the player day off: his process is really clean right now. I'm talking about how he's preparing. I'm really pleased with it." Johnson said. "He's doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing and we're starting to see the dividends being paid from it."

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football