Top-25 Poll Released: USC Trojans Rank Too High Or Low?

The USC Trojans recently cracked a Top 25 preseason poll, slotted at No. 22. Some could argue that's too low for the Trojans after an offseason of improvement and growth. Even in one of the most competitive college football conferences, USC has the chance to prove where they belong -- with the best of the best.

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Ahead of the college football season, many different preseason rankings have rolled out. College football analyst Brett McMurphy revealed his voting for the preseason AP Top-25 Poll, and he he slotted the USC Trojans at No. 22.

A ranking for the Trojans inside McMurphy's top-25 shows good signs for USC coach Lincoln Riley's team. After an underwhelming 7-6 season and no final ranking in the AP Top 25 polls, fans lost a lot of hope for the Trojans coach.

Here is McMurphy's full top-25:

1. Georgia
2. Penn State
3. Texas
4. Clemson
5. Alabama
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
8. Oregon
9. Miami
10. LSU
11. Michigan
12. Texas A&M
13. Kansas State
14. SMU
15. Florida
16. Illinois
17. Utah
18. Oklahoma
19. Tennessee
20. Arizona State
21. Ole Miss
22. USC
23. Texas Tech
24. Indiana
25. Louisville

USC Trojans Preview

Riley worked alongside general manager Chad Bowden and the USC coaching staff to prioritize their offseason and focus on building an elite team. Their work produced the curent No. 1 2026 recruiting class and talent from the transfer portal.

What the Trojans do face again is another tough schedule -- this time, most of their heavy competition is on the road. USC's difficult slew of games starts with Illinois on Sept. 28, followed by Notre Dame on Oct. 18, and closing out their travels at Oregon on Nov. 22.

The Trojans were often just one play away in 2024, finishing 1–4 in one-score games. If they can flip the close losses to wins, USC could be in position for its first double-digit win campaign since Riley’s 11–3 debut in 2022.

While there are still moving parts in incorporating running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan into the mix, the Trojan offense is shaping up to be dangerous. Alongside wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, Riley is confident in the growth of starting quarterback Jayden Maiava.

"Really proud of Jayden. He started four games for us last year, all four against good football teams, all four against really good defenses. He gave us a chance to win all four." Riley said at Big Ten Media Days. "We were able to pick off three of them. Made some huge plays, made some unbelievable plays in those games. Showed a lot of resiliency, a lot of toughness, his arm talent, the decisiveness in which he plays and how he sees things is really unique and has a chance to be really special."

As for defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, the Trojan defense is promising. After the absense of linebacker Eric Gentry due to injuries, he returns to lead the linebacker group with linebackers coach Rob Ryan at the helm.

Star safety Kamari Ramsey nodded on behalf of the defense and noted their defensive unit has built togetherness this offseason.

"I think as a whole, we improved, just trusting one another, coming together and communicating. The main thing is, everyone's doing their job. No one's overcompensating trying to do someone else's job," Ramsey said at Big Ten Media Days.

The Trojans have the chance to prove they can be a playoff-caliber team worthy of a CFP bid. With key offseason additions to the coaching staff and the roster, USC could emerge as a serious contender and make its first CFP appearance under Lincoln Riley.

