USC Targeting Michigan Transfer Safety As Part of Defensive Rebuild

The USC Trojans continue to position themselves as one of the most aggressive players in the transfer portal, and Michigan Wolverines safety Jordan Young is quickly emerging as a name that fits both need and direction.

Young, a true freshman who entered the portal Tuesday evening, is already drawing interest from USC, UCLA Bruins, Vanderbilt Commodores, and the North Carolina State Wolfpack, according to 247Sports' Greg Biggins.

Ohio State tight end Max Klare (86) makes a catch against Michigan defensive back Jordan Young (14) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Biggins also reported that Young could still return to Michigan, but USC’s early involvement is no coincidence. The Trojans are in the middle of a defensive overhaul, one driven by attrition, coaching turnover, and the hard realities of Big Ten football.

Why Jordan Young Fits USC’s Defensive Blueprint

Young brings upside that USC simply does not have the luxury of ignoring. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety played in nine games for the Michigan Wolverines this season, finishing with 15 tackles and three pass breakups. All three PBUs came over the final four games, highlighted by a game-winning pass breakup against Northwestern that showed both ball skills and situational awareness.

Formerly a four-star prospect and top-100 national recruit in the 2025 class, Young flipped late from Clemson to Michigan and began to carve out a role as the season progressed. He saw meaningful snaps against Texas and was trending toward being a key contributor in 2026. With three years of eligibility remaining, Young offers USC something it badly needs in the secondary: a developmental safety with real Big Ten experience and room to grow.

Just as important, USC’s safety room is in transition. Kamari Ramsey is headed to the NFL Draft, DeCarlos Nicholson is out of eligibility, and depth behind the starters remains unsettled. Adding a player like Young would not only address a numbers issue but also inject competition into a group that needs it.

USC’s Portal Push Signals a Defensive Reset

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC’s pursuit of Young aligns with a broader, unmistakable strategy. The Trojans have made defense the focal point of their transfer portal approach, starting with the commitment of former Penn State edge rusher Zuriah Fisher. Fisher brings size, experience, and physicality after starting all 11 games he played in 2025, recording 19 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

The secondary has been addressed as well. Former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams, widely viewed as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal, gives USC a proven outside defender after Braylon Conley transferred to Georgia. Williams’ production, five interceptions and double-digit passes defended over three seasons fills an immediate hole.

The Trojans also have added former Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Carrington Pierce Michigan State Spartans transfer defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and Washington Huskies transfer linebacker Deven Bryant. USC has not landed many names, but prioritizing quality over quantity has faired well for them thus far.

Those portal additions are complemented by a strong defensive recruiting haul that includes four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle, and four-star cornerback Elbert Hill. The message is clear: USC is no longer dabbling defensively. It is rebuilding.

Why USC Has No Choice But To Load Up On Defensive Transfers

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This reset is not optional. USC gave up the seventh-most rushing yards per game in the Big Ten (143.2) and ranked sixth in total yards allowed (350.8). In the Trojans’ three losses, they surrendered 34 or more points each time, often struggling most when games became physical or tempo-driven.

Compounding the issue, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn departed to return to his alma mater, Penn State Nittany Lions, leaving USC to reestablish continuity on that side of the ball. Combine that with NFL departures and transfer losses, and the urgency becomes obvious.

Lincoln Riley’s offenses will score. That has never been the problem. But Big Ten contention and legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations require a defense capable of surviving when the offense stalls or when games turn into trench battles. USC’s 2026 schedule, which includes the Indiana Hoosiers, Penn State, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Oregon Ducks, will not forgive defensive shortcomings.

Young may not be the final piece, but he fits the profile of what USC now values: youth, versatility, physicality, and upward trajectory. Whether he ultimately chooses the Trojans or not, USC’s interest alone reflects a program that understands what must change and is finally acting accordingly.