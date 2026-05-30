USC Trojans Unveil Temporary Uniforms for Official Recruiting Visits

Official visits are underway for USC, which includes 12 of their 13 commits returning to campus for an extravagant weekend in the greater Los Angeles area. Greenwich County Day (Conn.) five-star edge Mekai Brown is the only commit not in town this weekend. He will take his official visit on June 11.

Recruits were introduced on a red carpet at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Friday when they arrived, which featured them walking past the school’s eight Heisman Trophies, most in the country, followed by a lunch, where former Heisman Trophy winning running back Marcus Allen made an appearance and then photo shoot with the programs Emmy Award winning creative team.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During the photo shoots, several commits rocked a new-look, USC’s all-white unis. It is something the program has never worn before. The Trojans traditionally wear gold pants with their road uniforms.

However, according to a source close to the program, the all-white uniforms are just for photo shoots on official visits and the Trojans will not be wearing them during the season.

Perhaps they could be brought out in the future but it will not happen in 2026.

USC’s Secondary Class Unite During Official Visit

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

Among the visitors at USC this weekend is their four commits in the secondary, San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington.

All four are from Southern California, strengthening the programs grip of top recruits in their backyard, and sit inside the top 100 overall prospects according to 247Sports. This comes a year after the Trojans signed six defensive backs on the 2026 cycle.

#USC five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, four-star safety Gavin Williams and four-star cornerbacks Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington wearing the all-white unis on their official visits pic.twitter.com/C81cJHYfqV — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) May 29, 2026

Former high school teammates Lang and Washington have reunited. Before transferring to IMG in January, Washington starred in the same secondary as Lang at national power Mater Dei, where they crowned national champions in 2024. Lang has described Washington as his closest friend at Mater Dei.

USC’s secondary class is the strength of their recruiting class and this weekend has given them the opportunity to get acquainted as a group.

USC's Recruiting Rankings

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After signing the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, the Trojans hold the No. 5 class according to Rivals and the No. 8 class according to 247Sports in the 2027 cycle.

USC will sign less than half of recruits they did last cycle, a class that featured 35 recruits. For the 2027 class, it will be 15 or 16 recruits.

The lone uncommitted prospect on campus this weekend is Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola, who is making his first-ever trip to USC after picking up an offer in late February.

Bertola has official visits scheduled with BYU and Cal but the Trojans will be pushing all weekend to make this his lone trip. Spending a weekend around 12 commits around could also be very persuasive.

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