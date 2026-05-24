USC's Three Games That Could Make or Break Marcelles Williams’ NFL Draft Stock

The 2026 season carries major weight for USC Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams.

After emerging as a full-time starter in the Trojans’ secondary last season, Williams enters the year with growing NFL attention as this is the first year he’ll be eligible for the NFL Draft.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Missouri State Bears wide receiver Dash Luke (1) catches the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) and linebacker Matai Tagoa'i (44) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Williams appeared in all 13 games and started 11 during the 2025 season, finishing with 41 tackles and five pass breakups. He proved to be one of USC’s more reliable defensive backs, posting multiple tackles in nearly every start while delivering notable performances against Nebraska, Illinois, Purdue and Notre Dame.

NFL scouts already know Williams can tackle and hold his own in coverage. What they will be looking for in 2026 is whether he can become a true game-changing defensive back: forcing turnovers, shutting down elite receivers, and thriving against the nation’s most dangerous passing attacks.

Here are three games that could make or break his NFL draft stock.

Sept. 26 vs. Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks enter the season with one of the deepest and fastest receiver rooms in college football. Wide receiver Evan Stewart returns healthy, while wide receiver Dakorien Moore enters the year after a standout freshman season that only increased expectations surrounding his future. Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan adds yet another dangerous weapon to an already explosive offense.

Oregon’s talent in its receiving room is undeniable, but the challenge becomes even greater with quarterback Dante Moore leading the attack.

Moore returns to Eugene after a breakout 2025 campaign in which he threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns across 15 games. His ability to attack defenses vertically and spread the ball across multiple targets creates problems for even experienced secondaries.

That is exactly why this game matters for Williams.

Corners are often judged by the caliber of receivers they face, and Oregon offers no shortage of NFL-level talent. If Williams can limit explosive plays and hold up in coverage against a passing offense built to stress defenses, evaluators will take notice.

Oct. 31 vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates with wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Oregon tests depth and speed, Ohio State may provide Williams with the most difficult individual matchup of the season.

The Buckeyes again feature one of college football’s premier passing attacks, led by quarterback Julian Sayin. Ohio State averaged more than 268 passing yards per game in 2025 while throwing 33 touchdowns against only eight interceptions.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith headlines the group and enters 2026 widely viewed as not only the top receiver in college football but potentially the best overall player in the sport. Across two seasons, Smith has totaled 163 receptions for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns.

The talent doesn't end with Smith.

Wide receiver Brandon Inniss returns as a proven veteran target, while highly touted freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. arrives as a massive 6-foot-5 receiving threat.

Strong tape against Ohio State would carry significant weight with NFL scouts evaluating whether Williams can match up with future professional talent.

Nov. 14 at Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana may not be the first game mentioned in NFL conversations, but it could become one of Williams’ most important opportunities.

As the reigning national champion, the Hoosiers will command national attention throughout the season.

Indiana reloaded offensively by adding veteran quarterback Josh Hoover from TCU. Hoover arrives after throwing for 9,629 yards and 71 touchdowns during his collegiate career and enters his final season with little margin for error and plenty to prove.

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) throws in front of Tino Sunseri during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hoosiers also remain loaded at receiver.

Transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh brings size and proven production after recording 100 career receptions at Michigan State, while wide receiver Charlie Becker emerged as one of the conference’s premier big-play threats during his sophomore breakout.

That combination makes Indiana more than just another conference matchup.

For Williams, a standout performance against the reigning national champions and one of the Big Ten’s most talented offenses could help separate him from a crowded pool of defensive back prospects and further solidify his NFL trajectory heading toward 2027.

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