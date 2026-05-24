Three Keys for Waymond Jordan to Find Success Next Season

With the USC Trojans preparing for a critical 2026 season under coach Lincoln Riley, one of the more important factors could be establishing a physical and dominant rush attack. In establishing a solid ground game, running back Waymond Jordan could find himself in a key role next season.

As the Trojans head into 2026, there are three keys for Jordan to find consistent success on the ground and potentially compete at the top of the Big Ten.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

1. Explosive Play Ability

Last season, Jordan showed that he could be someone USC could rely on in the ground game before his season ended early due to injury against Michigan.

In Jordan’s 2025 campaign, he totaled 88 carries for 576 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Each time Jordan carried the ball, it seemed that he was gonna find an open rushing lane to allow the Trojans to stay on track and create manageable third and fourth downs.

In addition to Jordan’s consistency, he also showed the ability to create explosive plays as he was able to create a 40-yard rush against Michigan State, which was his season-long. Jordan was also able to find some success as a receiver in the passing game, as he had a 20-yard reception against Michigan State as well.

With Jordan standing at 5-9 and 210 pounds, he has the frame to use his strength to power through defenders, but he also has the speed and elusiveness to make defenders miss in the open field and create big-time plays for USC.

The biggest thing for Jordan next season is figuring out a way to stay healthy so the Trojans can give him more carries, which could very well turn into explosive plays for USC in the ground game and the pass game.

If Jordan can stay healthy and showcase his talent to earn a spot in the running back rotation once again, there’s no question that he has the potential to become one of the most explosive backs in the Big Ten.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

2. Returning Offensive Line

To compete in a conference like the Big Ten, being able to establish a physical identity is crucial, and that really starts up front. Along the offensive line, being able to maintain as much continuity as possible season to season helps tremendously to have sustained success as both an offense and a team. The good news for Jordan and the Trojans is the fact that all five starters are returning, which could mean great things for USC’s rushing attack next season.

The starters include Elijah Paige at left tackle, Tobias Raymond at left guard, Kilian O’Connor at center, Alani Noa at right guard, and Justin Tauanuu at right tackle. For the most part, this is a group that has multiple seasons and experience across the board, which is very valuable when competing in a conference that has represented the last three national champions.

With the continuity on the offensive line and Jordan‘s understanding of how they block together, Jordan could have the chance to pick up right where he left off last season, which could help him to eclipse 1,000 yards and potentially lead USC to a College Football Playoff berth.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3. Balanced Offense

While having a dominant rushing attack is great, having just as good a passing attack could also be beneficial for Jordan’s 2026 campaign.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava had a great showing in 2025 after recording 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and completing 65.8 percent of his passes. Last season, Maiava showcased his ability to lead a solid passing attack for the Trojans, which could be very valuable for Jordan to create more space to operate.

With the weapons that USC has, such as wide receivers Tanook Hines and Terrell Anderson, Maiava could be poised for an even better season, which could give defenses major trouble with the added element of Jordan leading USC’s rushing attack.

If Maiava and the Trojans' passing attack can perform to their fullest potential, defenses may be forced to give more attention at the second level and in the secondary, which could create a lighter box and great opportunities for Jordan to find consistent rushing lanes and opportunities to generate a significant number of explosive plays.

As Jordan prepares for the 2026 season, his explosive play ability, the continuity on USC’s offensive line, and the balance of the Trojans offense could all be factors that help him not just become one of the more productive backs in the Big Ten but potentially one of the more productive backs in the entire country.

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