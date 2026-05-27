Three Make-or-Break USC Games That Turns King Miller Into an All-American

The secret is out on running back King Miller ahead of the 2026 season. He claimed the throne of top backfield option on the USC Trojans, all after beginning as a walk-on.

Trojan fans have a new running back star to glorify and hype up. Miller already dominated the Big Ten via one key stat last season.

But now Miller can continue to turn more heads by pursuing this title: NCAA All-American. Especially if he shreds these three defenses that'll determine his status.

Sept. 26 vs. Oregon Ducks

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Turns out quarterback Jayden Maiava isn't the only one who needs to dominate the Ducks to boost his play. Miller can use a breakout night here too.

Miller himself would likely love to redeem himself from last year's game too. He settled for only 30 yards on 15 carries in Eugene, good enough for just two yards a carry.

The Ducks bring one of the more loaded defenses in the nation this fall. Names like linebackers/edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagelelei return to crash the line of scrimmage. There's also a familiar face to USC and coach Lincoln Riley in the middle back too: ex-Trojans defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who'll make his return to the Coliseum for the first time since his transfer.

Miller surpassing 100 yards and scoring multiple times here will catapult his stardom, plus perhaps put him on All-American or even Heisman Trophy watch.

Oct. 31 vs. Ohio State

USC running back King Miller | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This game would've been more fun for Miller if Ohio State brought back Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese and Caleb Downs. But the Buckeyes are known to reload each season on defense.

It'll still be fun to see how Miller adjusts or finds weaknesses in the attack plan Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia rolls out. Patricia likely will lean into returning veteran edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (11 tackles for a loss) and linebacker Payton Pierce to lead this run defense.

Riley will likely try to test a younger front seven through lots of zone read running plays here. Miller already plays a crucial role in attempting to wear down the Buckeyes for this Halloween showdown.

Nov. 14 at Indiana Hoosiers

USC Trojans redshirt freshman running back Riley Wormley | USC Trojans on SI

Now here's the game that'll determine what kind of legacy Miller can cement. By going off against the defending national champions inside their house.

Indiana has created one of the nation's most dominating defenses in the era of Curt Cignetti. The head coach is big on IU owning the trenches, sealing off angles and forcing turnovers. But Indiana's big emphasis is taking away the big plays at a high volume.

Cignetti's defense especially frustrated running attacks last season. Although Miller and USC can see if both can take cues from Miami running back Mark Fletcher, who gained 112 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry during the National Championship Game loss. Still, Fletcher found holes in the IU defense and USC can aim to exploit those cracks for this game.

More important, Miller gains a larger land of troy following if he shreds the champs.

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