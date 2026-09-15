Three Players Rising and Falling Before USC Begins Big Ten Play

The No. 12 USC Trojans finished their nonconference slate at 3-0, but their most recent victory over Louisiana was not as dominant as many anticipated. USC entered the matchup against the Ragin’ Cajuns as heavy favorites yet came away with a 49-30 win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Despite the final margin not being as large as USC likely would have hoped, several players continued to build on standout performances and strengthen their early-season momentum. At the same time, others took a step back as the Trojans showed areas that still need improvement entering conference play.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Big Ten competition now beginning, USC has one final opportunity to clean up some of those issues on the road against Rutgers before facing a hungry Oregon team looking to bounce back after its historic upset loss to Oklahoma State. If the Trojans hope to make a push for the College Football Playoff, finding more consistency and ironing out those self-inflicted mistakes will be vital.

Three USC Trojans With Rising Stock

Trent Mosley

One of the biggest questions surrounding true freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley following his dominant season opener versus San José State was whether or not he could be consistent. Across the first three games, that question has been answered.

During Saturday’s win over Louisiana, Mosley once again showed exactly why Lincoln Riley trusted him with a starting role from the beginning of the season. With USC looking to create separation before halftime, Mosley provided a huge spark on special teams. The freshman took a Louisiana punt 86 yards to the house with 1:24 remaining in the second quarter.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores a touchdown against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The play completely shifted the momentum and gave the Trojans a 28-10 lead heading into halftime. Then, in the third quarter, quarterback Jayden Maiava found Mosley in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown.

Mosley has now scored a touchdown in all three games this season, with four receiving touchdowns and one punt return touchdown.

Through three games, he has 13 catches for 255 yards, averaging 19.6 yards per reception. That production has Mosley sitting among the nation's top receivers in receiving yards.

Mark Bowman

Tight end Mark Bowman’s breakout against Louisiana came in just two quarters. The freshman hauled in six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. Bowman did not record another catch in the second half after being held out as a precaution.

His biggest play came in the first quarter when Bowman took off after catching a pass and hurdled two Louisiana defenders on his way to a 35-yard gain. He also became a major weapon for Maiava in the red zone.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowman caught a five-yard touchdown after finding space between three defenders in the middle of the end zone before adding a nine-yard touchdown. The second score came despite Bowman taking a big hit at the goal line and holding onto the football.

His 83 receiving yards were the most by a USC tight end in a game since Anthony McCoy had 153 against Notre Dame in 2009. He also became the first Trojan tight end to catch multiple touchdowns in a game since Josh Falo in 2022.

Jide Abasiri

Defensive lineman Jide Abasiri didn’t necessarily need a massive box-score performance to continue making his case as one of USC’s most important defensive players.

Abasiri earned an 89.7 PFF grade against Louisiana, which was the highest mark among interior defensive linemen in the West through Week 2.

Defensive tackles do not always show up on the stat sheet in the same way as edge rushers or defensive backs, but Abasiri consistently found ways to disrupt Louisiana up front and create problems for the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offensive line.

It was also another strong performance following his 93.8 PFF grade against Fresno State, where he generated six pressures on just 20 snaps.

Even with USC allowing Louisiana to score 30 points, Abasiri was one of the Trojans’ most consistent defenders from start to finish.

Players Falling:

Elbert “Rock” Hill IV

Cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill IV had one of the more costly mistakes of the night for USC. The true freshman defensive back appeared to be part of a crucial fourth-down stop when Louisiana missed a 41-yard field goal. Instead, Hill crashed into the kicker’s plant leg, which gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 15-yard roughing-the-kicker penalty.

Rather than taking over on offense, USC’s defense was forced back onto the field with Louisiana getting a first-and-goal at the 8-yard line. The Ragin’ Cajuns eventually scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill didn’t record a tackle, pass breakup or interception in the game, which made the penalty even more glaring in a game where USC needed to avoid giving Louisiana extra opportunities.

The mistake does not erase what Hill can become as a young defensive back, but it is exactly the type of self-inflicted error USC will need to eliminate as the competition gets tougher.

Waymond Jordan

Running back Waymond Jordan’s stock also took a hit against Louisiana, especially with fellow ball carrier King Miller taking control of the USC backfield.

Jordan struggled to find much of a rhythm early and carried the ball just twice for three yards in the first quarter. He finished with 10 carries for 47 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He also added one catch for five yards.

Those numbers are not necessarily a disaster, but the bigger issue for Jordan was what happened on the other side of the backfield.

Miller exploded for 128 rushing yards and clearly became the hot hand. Jordan has still had a productive start to the season, but after Louisiana, the battle for USC’s lead running back role looks a little different than it did entering the game.

Kennedy Urlacher

Safety Kennedy Urlacher’s night against Louisiana was another step back after a strong start to the season.

He was caught in no-man’s land on a 37-yard completion to Louisiana tight end Brock Chappell, which ultimately set up the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first touchdown of the game.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns tight end Brock Chappell (83) carries the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Urlacher finished with just one tackle before leaving the game with an injury.

Urlacher had already shown flashes of being an impact player earlier this season, recording two sacks and a tackle for loss against Fresno State. But against Louisiana, his coverage discipline and perimeter play were not at the same level.

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