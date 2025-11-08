Top Five Games For USC Fans to Watch After Trojans' Win Over Northwestern
The No. 19 USC Trojans defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 38-17 on Friday night to improve to 7-2 on the season and keep their dreams of reaching the College Football Playoff alive. USC had impressive offensive performances from quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back King Miller, and wide receiver Makai Lemon in the win over the Wildcats.
With USC having already played on Friday night, Trojans fans will spend Saturday watching other marquee games with playoff implications. There are several games during the week 11 slate worth watching. What five games should USC fans be most tuned in to?
No. 2 Indiana vs. Penn State, 9 a.m. PT
The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers look to remain undefeated on the season and improve to 10-0 for the second consecutive season with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State enters Saturday's matchup on a five-game losing streak with a 3-5 record.
Penn State fans would love nothing more than for the Nittany Lions to pull off an upset win over the Hoosiers that can salvage a disappointing season that began with high expectations.
In week 10's loss to the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State competed for the first half in Columbus and were only down 17-14 at halftime. The Buckeyes, however, routed Penn State in the second half, winning 38-14. Can the Nittany Lions compete against Indiana as a double-digit home underdog, or will Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers go on to earn another dominating win on the road?
No. 7 BYU vs No. 8 Texas Tech, 9 a.m. PT
The No. 7 BYU Cougars will face off against the No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock in a game with major implications for the playoff. The Cougars enter the matchup against the Red Raiders as one of the four remaining undefeated teams in college football.
With the possibility that the Big 12 only has one team in the playoff, Saturday's game between the Cougars and the Red Raiders could be an elimination game. Texas Tech is currently a 10.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to ESPN BET.
No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 20 Iowa, 12:30 p.m. PT
Two of USC's upcoming opponents, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks and No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, will face off at Kinnick Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT. Iowa will be USC's next opponent at the Coliseum, while they will play Oregon on Nov. 22 in Eugene.
The matchup has the potential to be an upset and create a major shake-up in the Big Ten playoff race. Iowa has been a place where top-ten Big Ten teams have lost, and the Ducks could be the latest to join that list. USC fans would love to see Oregon fall to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.
If the Hawkeyes are able to pull off the upset over Oregon, it would set up a playoff elimination game at the Coliseum between Iowa and USC in week 12.
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 22 Missouri, 12:30 p.m. PT
Another one of the four remaining undefeated teams in college football entering week 11 is the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies look to improve to 9-0 on the season with a win over Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers.
Missouri enters Saturday's matchup with a 6-2 record and still has a shot of making it to the playoff as a two-loss SEC team. A win over an undefeated Texas A&M team would strengthen Missouri's playoff resume.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed will look to continue to build his Heisman Trophy case with a statement performance in a road win over Missouri. Reed has thrown for 1,972 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Navy vs. No. 10 Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. PT
One of USC's losses this season came on Oct. 11 against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, losing 34-24. USC fans would love to see the 7-1 Navy Midshipmen pull off the upset against Notre Dame on Saturday night.
While Navy is a massive underdog in South Bend, the Midshipmen have upset the Fighting Irish in the past and will look to do the same on Saturday night. Notre Dame enters with a 6-2 record, and many argue that if it wins out, they will earn a spot in the 12-team playoff field.
