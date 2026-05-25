USC Trojans Track Recruit Fuels Dual-Sport Athlete Buzz

The Tompkins High School Falcons (Katy, Texas) dominated the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 6A State Track and Field Championship on May 21 with 47 points, which was 20 points ahead of the runner-ups. Not only did the Falcons put their program on the map by winning the first state title for the Katy Independent School District, but the speed of Blake Hamilton caught the eyes of college football fans and scouts.

After finishing the 4x200 event, Hamilton set a new national record of 19.86, according to NBC Sports' Travis Miller. The Falcons went on to win silver in the event and set a program record with a time of 1:24.07. Hamilton and his team also won gold in 4x100, setting another program record of 40.12 seconds.

Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Adoree' Jackson (2) in action during the 2017 Rose Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl stadium. USC defeated Penn State 52-49 in the highest scoring game in Rose Bowl history. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Then, on May 22, Hamilton announced his official commitment. Georgia, Florida, Texas Tech and Texas A&M were potential landing spots, but Hamilton ultimately chose USC. In his post, Hamilton tagged USC’s track and field and football handles, which stirred up speculation on whether the Trojans landed another dual-sport athlete.

Have the USC Trojans Found Another Multi-Sport Star?

This isn't the first time Hamilton has set records or won championships. During his junior year at Fort Bend Christian Academy, Hamilton won the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) 5A state championship in the 100 meters with a time of 10.49 seconds, which set a state record, per 247Sports. He also won the state 200-meter title with a time of 20.91 seconds, another state record.

On top of competing in track all four years in high school, Hamilton played football his junior and senior years. His blazing speed translated to all facets of the game – offense, defense and special teams. Despite the small sample size, Hamilton earned a three-star rating on the gridiron.

During his junior year, Hamilton recorded 1,136 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns – 687 receiving yards, 74 rushing yards, 179 kick return yards and 196 punt return yards. As a defensive back, he racked up 31 total tackles, eight interceptions, including a pick-six and a fumble recovery.

Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Adoree' Jackson (2) intercepts a pass intended for Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins (3) the 103rd Rose Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. USC defeated Penn State 52-49 in the highest scoring game in Rose Bowl history. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For his senior season at Tompkins, Hamilton switched to wide receiver full-time. He brought in 1,025 yards and eight touchdowns on only 64 receptions. On the ground, Hamilton recorded 153 rushing yards and a score while bringing in 337 total return yards.

Before becoming a USC athletics legend, cornerback Adoree' Jackson was also an accomplished track and football athlete in high school. Jackson's track career includes running 10.68 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.59 in the 200 and 25-5.25 in the long jump. In the 2013 CIF state championship, he placed second in the long jump at 24-7 and won the 2012 state long jump with 20-0.5, according to 247Sports.

In football, Jackson earned honors such as the 2013 USA Today All-USA first team, Parade All-American first team, Prep Star All-American Dream Team, Max Preps All-American first team, Max Preps All-American Medium Schools first team, Cal-Hi Sports California Mr. Football, Cal-Hi Sports All-State first team, Max Preps All-State Division II first team, All-CIF Western Division Defensive Player of the Year and All-Mission League MVP, all while playing receiver, running back, defensive back and return specialist.

How Football and Track Fit Into Hamilton’s Future at Southern Cal

Before accepting USC's track and field offer, Hamilton had football offers from Pittsburgh, UT El Paso, Idaho, Army and Air Force, according to 247Sports. Hamilton signed with UTEP football but reopened his recruitment for more possibilities to play both sports. After unsigning, USC quickly made a move on the prospect.

Unfortunately, the decision to reopen his recruitment will make him ineligible for Hamilton to play for the Trojans in the 2026 football season. Despite the minor setback, Hamilton is still determined to join the likes of Jackson, Drake London and Duce Robinson as dual-sport athletes.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) runs the ball after a complete pass before he is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"[The coaching staff] allows me to do both football and track,” Hamilton told WeAreSC on On3. "We had a really, really good conversation. Just talking about my role in the USC program and where they think they’re gonna have me at.”

For now, the dual-sport star will focus on track. Next football season, Hamilton could get looks at receiver and special teams.

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