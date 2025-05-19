Former USC Trojans Legends Adoree' Jackson, Ronald Jones II Finish Degrees, Graduate
A couple of USC Trojans legends returned to Southern California to participate in USC graduation and receive their diplomas. Former Trojans defensive back Adoree' Jackson and running back Ronald Jones finished their degrees and graduated alongside the class of 2025 this spring.
Jackson played three seasons in college, all with USC, and he developed into the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, selected by the Tennessee Titans. Jones, on the other hand, was with the Trojans from 2015-17, overlapping with Jackson for two years. The former Trojans running back went on to be picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Both Jackson and Jones declared early for the NFL Draft, meaning they left USC without finishing their degrees. However, the former Trojans returned to the classroom and ultimately received their diplomas this May.
"A double-edged sword right here, so I get a degree from SC and then not just from being at SC, but the network of itself. Not just being in LA, but in the world of aspects being able to network, I think that was the main thing about coming to USC. Obviously football was one of the things that drove me here, but hearing about the depth of what could get not just me, but my family and everything that we wanted, support. So to get my degree is a sweet treat," Jones said in a video posted by the Trojans social media accounts.
The newest graduates from USC made history with a win over Penn State in the 2017 Rose Bowl. Jones finished the game with 55 rushing yards and one touchdown on 20 carries, while Jackson intercepted a pass from former Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley. The Trojans eventually got the win over Penn State and running back Saquon Barkley, winning 52-49 in Pasadena.
Most recently, Jackson signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after spending four seasons with the New York Giants. Jones has not played in an NFL game since 2022, but he won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay after the 2020 season, and he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs roster when they won Super Bowl LVII.
Other notable Trojans participated in USC's recent graduation ceremonies, including current linebacker Eric Gentry as well as former defensive back Jaylin Smith, who was selected by the Houston Texas with the No. 97 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Gentry was a clear leader on the Trojans defense in 2024, but his season ended prematurely after a series of concussions led him to utilize a redshirt last year.
"This decision has not been easy, but after thoughtful consideration and discussions with my family and the coaching staff, I know it's the right choice for my well-being and long-term health," Gentry posted onto his social media.