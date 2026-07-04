The Underrated Strength of USC Trojans' Recruiting Class

USC has been in the final stages of its 2027 recruiting class for quite some time.

It’s a much smaller class with 14 commitments compared to the 35 recruits the Trojans signed in their No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle. The secondary headlines USC’s 2027 class, but what is the underrated strength in the class?

Stacking Recruits on the Defensive Line

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Greenwich County Day (Conn.) five-star edge Mekai Brown is one of the crown jewels of the Trojans class.

It’s no secret USC have made a significant investment in its defensive line since becoming members of the Big Ten. Brown marks the second consecutive year the Trojans have landed a five-star pass rusher from the East Coast, joining freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, a New Jersey native and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class according to Rivals.

Brown, the No. 17 overall prospect, No. 3 edge and No. 1 player in Connecticut according to Rivals, has elite traits at 6-6 and 235 pounds. He’s long and athletic and has the frame to continue adding weight at the next level.

Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti “Tolo” Tuihalamaka has been a fast riser in the 2027 class this spring. He is ranked as the No. 143 overall prospect and No. 15 defensive lineman according to 247Sports.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tuihalamaka has the versatility to play tackle or end at the next level. The local product worked out at USC multiple times last month and drew rave reviews from the coaching staff, most notably from defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who was impressed by the quickness he displayed for his size while going through drills.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star Isaia Vandermade is one of the most underrated players in the class. Vandermade was instrumental in his schools run to an Open Division state championship last fall. His signature performance came in a dominant win over Corona Centennial (Calif.) in the CIF Southern Section Division I Championship when he recorded three sacks in the first half.

Vandermade is a legacy. His father, Lenny Vandermade, started four seasons on the offensive line for the Trojans from 2000-2003. Lenny also had multiple stints on the USC coaching staff, serving as the tight ends coach from 2009-2012, 2014-2015 and as an offensive analyst from 2018-2022.

2027 Recruiting Class on Defense

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Southern Cal has an impressive set of defensive recruits in the 2027 class, particularly in the secondary. Four players from Southern California that are all top 100 overall prospects.

At safety, the Trojans landed San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, who could also end up playing offense as well, and Damien (Calif.) four-star Gavin Williams. At cornerback, it’s Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Danny Lang and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star Aaryn “J.O.” Washington, who previously suited up at Mater Dei before transferring earlier this year.

USC continues to strengthen its pipeline with the national powerhouse in Santa Ana, but also with another Trinity League power in St. John Bosco (Calif.) with three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer. The Trojans also hold a commitment from Avon Old Farms (Conn.) three-star linebacker Dylan Wafle.

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