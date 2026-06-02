Recruits Don't Hold Back About USC Cornerbacks Coach Trovon Reed

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed has prided himself on building authentic relationships with recruits, whether they end up playing for him or not.

Reed has emerged as one of top recruiters in the country as he enters his second season with the program. Prospects have had lofty admiration for the 35-year-old coach because of his relatability and coaching style, and some describe him as like an older brother.

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Reed has proved the value of building those relationships on the recruiting trail.

“I always got everything off of relationships, off of just being a good person, and I recruit those kinds of guys," Reed said. "I like to build genuine, real relationships to whether you come here or not, I'm still rooting for you.

“If I cut the TV on one day, we got a bye week and I'm watching, you better be out there doing exactly what we talked about during recruiting, holding it down, making plays, going first round, everything you told me you dreamed of. I'm blessed to be in this position. That's my way, and I'm gonna continue to do it that way.”

Trovon Reed Leaves Lasting Impression on Recruits

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang has made it clear that Reed was the main reason he committed to USC in March. The two have built a really strong relationship since Reed’s arrival in January 2025. Lang lives very close to campus and has been a frequent visitor at Southern Cal. Lang took his official visit this past weekend, which marks at least the sixth time he’s been at USC just this calendar year.

“I say how he is as a person. He takes relationships serious with his recruits and his players," Lang said. "He also treats me like family, calling me every day, checking on me every day, seeing how my family is, seeing how my dad is. I really think that was the biggest part, just building that relationship with him.“

Simi Valley (Calif.) 2028 three-star cornerback Micah Hannah is a legacy. His father, Travis Hannah, played receiver and was All-American sprinter at USC. Micah has high interest in multiple West Coast programs but the Trojans will remain the picture because of his family ties and connection with Reed.

“He’s more on the younger side which I like,” Hannah said. “I feel like I can relate with him. Good role model. I was in the corner meeting and just the way he coaches and relates to the kids really plays a big part. I think he’s a big factor. Watching the practice, he coaches up the little details which are really important. He really coaches them up and gets them right.”

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks can play any position in the secondary. His versatility is what has made the Orange County native highly coveted in the Big Ten and SEC. Hicks was at USC twice in the spring and got to spend an extended period of time with Reed.

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks | 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks

“The main thing is real. He’s not going to sugarcoat nothing, he’s just going to be straight up and that’s what you want around you,” Hicks said. “Overall, he’s a good guy and wants to put SC football back to where they’re winning nattys and letting the best in Cali stay in Cali.”

Reed got an up-close look at Reed’s coaching style and was attached to his hip during his visits in the spring.

“I really like how fluid all the corners move," Hicks said. "Even during the indo period and I know it’s just spring, but it already looks like T-Reed is having them move as one. Everyone’s on the same page.”

Impact on USC’s Recruiting Surge

USC Trojans freshman cornerback Elbert Hill | USC Trojans on SI

Reed’s impact was felt early in his arrival when he landed Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) four-star Elbert Hill, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 cycle according to ESPN, over Oregon, Ohio State and Alabama. In previous years, it’s a recruiting battle the Trojans would have lost 9/10 times.

He was able to flip Duluth (Ga.) four-star defensive back Peyton Dyer from South Carolina last summer. And then last fall, Reed flipped Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder from Cal.

“We’re not scared of nobody. That's the mindset. We respect all, we fear none and that's how we recruit,” Reed said. “That's the kind of players we recruit, because if we want SC to be SC that we all know, that's how we got to do it. Hats off to everybody in this building. A lot of people don't get credit. They put on some capes on and do some hero stuff. It's from the top down. From Chad to Lincoln and everybody around here. We hungry, we feel it, it’s right there.”

In the 2027 cycle, Reed landed IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington. Bringing the Southern California native back home and giving the Trojans two cornerbacks that are top 100 prospects according to 247Sports and Rivals.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.