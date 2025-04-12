USC Trojans' Fourth Transfer Portal Addition: Samford's Jaden Brownell
After losing four players to the transfer portal, the USC Trojans have been active to try and retool their roster. USC coach Eric Musselman has been adamant about recruiting players that could be considered "position-less".
Musselman and the Trojans have added yet another player who fits the mold of what they are looking for as Samford transfer Jaden Brownell announced his commitment to the program, choosing the Trojans over Texas A&M, where his former coach Bucky McMillan was hired by the Aggies. Brownell is the fourth transfer to head to USC this offseason, bringing the Trojans up to 10 scholarship players with only five roster spots remaining.
Brownell averaged 14 points, four rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in his lone season at Samford. Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, the Utah native spent three seasons with Illinois-Chicago, but redshirted during his freshman year, granting him the extra season of eligibility.
His commitment comes days after the Trojans saw one of their portal commits, Georgetown transfer Drew Fielder, flip to Boise State only two days after pledging to USC.
The Trojans struggled with spacing on the court with the lack of perimeter shooting from the frontcourt in 2024. Standing at 6-9, 290 pounds, Brownell's ability to space the floor out with his shooting brings a different aspect to the Trojans' offense He shot nearly 40 percent from behind the arc this past season, completing 39.7 percent of his three point shot attempts. During this past season for USC, only guards Wesley Yates III and Chibuzo Agbo shot better from three.
The frontcourt spots will be wide open this upcoming season. USC's backcourt has been solidified with the return of Desmond Claude and Terrance Williams II. Combined with the incoming talent from freshmen Alijah Arenas and Jerry Easter, the Trojans won't need to worry about the primary ball handlers.
At Samford, Brownell started in every game he appeared in. The senior forward will look to fit into a similar role at USC. He will have to battle it out with CSUN transfer Keonte Jones and Robert Morris transfer Amarion Dickerson for playing time in addition to returning forwards Rashaun Agee and Saint Thomas.
Brownell is the latest addition into USC's 2025 transfer portal class, one that is looking to get the program back on track after consecutive seasons of under .500 play. He's the fourth forward to join the class after Musselman and the Trojans reeled in three transfers on one day back on April 5.
USC's portal class is a mixed bag of talent, but Brownell easily stands out as the best shooter in the group. Although the Trojans haven't reeled in the most commits from the portal, the additions they have made are complementary of each other and help build out the remainder of the roster for year two of Musselman's tenure.