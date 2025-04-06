USC Trojans' Wesley Yates III Enters Transfer Portal: Only 5 Players Returning
The USC Trojans men's basketball team experienced a big shock from the program as their budding star guard Wesley Yates III entered the transfer portal on Saturday. It's a big loss for the Trojans who were looking to keep a bit of continuity with the roster after USC coach Eric Musselman had to replace nearly the entire roster once he took over last offseason.
It leaves USC with only five players from Musselman's inaugural roster, but in response to the departures, the Trojans have been active in the portal.
After the Trojans' 87-82 loss to Ohio State on Feb. 26, Yates said that initially confirmed he would be returning back to USC for another season in his media availability session.
"I'm locked in here. We've just got to get through this season, taking it one game at a time. He has been helping me every day to become a better person, helping me become a better basketball player. You can see it translate on the court, that belief he has in me. . . . I can't thank him enough for allowing me to be me and allowing me to grow as this individual," Yates said.
Before coming to USC, Yates spent his true freshman season at Washington, but didn't appear in a game because of season-long injury.
Yates overcame a slow start to the beginning of the season and became a breakout star for USC down the stretch. He ended his redshirt freshman season averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game on 47.8 percent shooting from the field.
MORE: USC Trojans New Leaders For 5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington? Big Priority For No. 1 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans Guard Avery Howell To Transfer: Third Trojan To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Zachariah Branch Reveals Why He Transferred to Georgia Bulldogs From USC Trojans
After the Trojans were eliminated by Purdue in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten conference tournament, Yates didn't appear in another game for USC despite the program participating in the College Basketball Crown tournament. He was seen wearing a walking boot along the USC bench during both of their games in the postseason tournament.
Despite the news of Yates exiting the team via the transfer portal on Saturday afternoon, the Trojans got some positive news that helped offset the loss.
USC announced the additions of three players they signed from the transfer portal. The Trojans landed two forwards and one guard who fit the position-less basketball scheme that Musselman has been implementing.
The first pickup of the day was Virginia forward Jacob Cofie. The No. 9 power forward and No. 49 transfer in the country accoriding to 247Sports, Cofie averaged 7.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game and figures to fight for minutes in the frontcourt with Rashaun Agee.
Musselman and the Trojans' staff reeled in the Horizon League Defensive Player of Year, Amarion Dickerson from Robert Morris. He had 25 points and nine rebounds in the Colonels' NCAA Tournament first-round loss to Alabama.
The Trojans' final pickup of the day included CSUN transfer Keonte Jones. USC actually got a chance to see Jones play live when they hosted CSUN on Dec. 18, 2024. Jones dropped 17 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to the Trojans, but he caught Musselman's eye when he hit the portal.