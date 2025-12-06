USC Trojans Lose Freshman Linebacker to Transfer Portal

The USC Trojans suffered a big loss to their linebackers room when Matai Tagoa'i announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. A former highly-touted recruit, Tagoa'i exits the program after just one season. He is the seventh Trojan to enter the transfer portal.

Tagoa'i played mainly in a special teams role this year but was expected to play a bigger role next season. He finished with four tackles and one forced fumble in his true freshman season.

USC's Offseason Plans At Linebacker

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

USC is set to bring in three linebacker signees from their 2026 recruiting class. With Tagoa'i set to depart the program, the Trojans might have plans to go out and get a linebacker or two from the transfer portal when it opens in January.

There will be a lot of youth in USC's linebackers unit next season with Jadyn Walker and Desman Stephens II set to become the veterans in the room. If the Trojans do hit the transfer portal, they will undoubtedly be looking for some experience in the position group.

Current Look At USC's Linebacker Room

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) runs the ball after an interception in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tamere Robinson, a former transfer from Penn State, should also a take a leap in his development over this offseason. He will be a a redshirt junior next season.

Four-star linebacker signee Talanoa Ili couild enter the fold for snaps with a promsing spring season. He was ranked as the No. 5 linebacker and No. 62 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

Walker and Stephens will have an inside track to the starting lineup. The latter ended the year as the Trojans' leading tackler with 83 tackles. Tagoa'i would've had a good chance to compete for starting snaps this offseason if he didn't go into the portal.

Fellow Transfer Portal Departures

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Tagoa'i isn't the only USC linebacker to hit the transfer portal. Anthony Beavers Jr. also announced his intention to the enter the transfer portal on the same day as Tagoa'i.

Currently, USC has 10 players in the transfer portal. Six of them are defensive players. In the secondary, safety Steve Miller and cornerback Braylon Conley, two freshman, decide to enter the portal. Along the defensive line, Carlon Jones and Gus Cordova also have made the choice to test the transfer portal waters.

On the offesive side of the ball, a pair of offensive linemen in Makai Saina and Micah Banuelos have departed. At the skill positions, wide receiver DJ Jordan and running back Bryan Jackson also entered the portal.

It will be interesting to see what USC does in the transfer portal during this cycle. Last year, the Trojans saw 27 departures and 16 newcomers, including offensive lineman J'Onre Reed and safety Bishop Fitzgerald.

