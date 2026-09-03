Three Big Observations From USC Trojans' Updated Depth Chart

The USC Trojans turned heads with their initial depth chart of the season before facing San José State, and some key changes have already been made ahead of USC's second game of the season against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Reinforcements Arrive on USC Trojans Defensive Line

Perhaps the biggest change is the inclusion of defensive linemen Jahkeem Stewart as well as Braylan Shelby. Stewart has been sidelined with a foot injury while Shelby is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart is currently listed alongside true freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui Jr. behind Jide Abasiri, one of USC's starting defensive tackles. Meanwhile, Shelby is listed with defensive end Jadyn Ramos behind Kameryn Crawford, the starter.

The Trojans' depth on the defensive front is on display with three players listed on the two-deep at one defensive tackle position (Stewart and Topui) as well as one defensive end position (Shelby and Ramos).

How much Stewart and Shelby play against Fresno State remains to be seen as USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans acted out of an abundance of caution when resting players in week 1. Can USC afford to give Stewart and Shelby another week on the sidelines while still taking care of business against Fresno State?

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their inclusion on the depth chart is a good first step, but their actual inclusion in the defensive line rotation on the field remains to be seen.

Wide Receiver Room

The true freshmen stole the show in USC's win over San José State, and five Trojans freshmen in particular turned heads on the depth chart when they were listed as starters before week 0. Only one of them has seemingly lost their starting spot with freshman receiver Tron Baker no longer listed as an "OR" with receivers Corey Simms and Tanook Hines.

Hines is expected to be USC's leading receiver after the departures of Trojans wideouts Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL, but an offseason injury has hampered his participation early in the season. Like Stewart, USC's coaching staff could be taking every extra precaution by resting Hines and giving less experienced players reps.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, the more time Hines misses, the more concern will grow. He was listed a starter before San José State but did not dress for the matchup with the Spartans. Will Hines make his 2026 season debut against Fresno State?

Transfer receiver Terrell Anderson is still absent from USC's depth chart, but Trojans freshmen Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt are still listed as starters.

USC Trojans Safety Depth

Speaking of freshmen, USC safety Madden Riordan turned heads when he cracked the Trojans' two-deep before the regular season.

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

However, Riordan has some competition in the safety room, at least according to one small change on USC's depth chart. Instead of having the backup safety position behind Christian Pierce to himself, Riordan is now listed alongside USC safety Kendarius Reddick with an "OR" distinction.

Having more quality depth is a plus for the Trojans, and Reddick's emergence could be one of the bigger surprises on the USC defense.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.