USC's Trent Mosely Reacts to Mark Bowman’s Monster Highlight Against Ohio State

The No. 20 USC Trojans' pivotal Week 9 win wouldn't have been possible without the tremendous play from freshmen Trent Mosley – five receptions, 101 yards, a touchdown, 44 punt return yards – and Mark Bowman – three receptions, 79 yards. Following practice on Nov. 2, Mosley shared more about Bowman's big play and how the Trojans will be using the bye week.

Mark Bowman’s Impact on Offense

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) hurdles Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) on a 79-yard reception in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley may have set the tone of the game early with his 69-yard touchdown, but Bowman's 70-yard play was the exclamation mark.

“He did jump over two guys, which is pretty impressive,” Mosley said about Bowman’s big play. “But after that, he had to truck a dude. So, that was pretty impressive.”

“I mean, he's just the best. He could play all aspects of the game, you know. He dominates. He runs routes like a receiver, catches like a receiver and then he blocks like a lineman," Mosley added. "He's got everything. That's everything you want in a tight end. So, we're lucky to have him.”

“He's a great guy. We play games. We play Fortnite a lot,” Mosley said about his off-field relationship with Bowman. “He's not very good, but he's getting better. Play ping pong [too], but you know, it's great.”

The Week 9 win also marked the first time the two freshmen have been on the field together for Big Ten play. Each player had missed three consecutive games – Mosley (knee) was out from Week 3 to Week 5, while Bowman (hamstring) was inactive through Week 5 to Week 7.

“It was just great to be out there with him. It feels like it's been a while. I'm glad to be alongside him, playing with him,” Mosley said about playing his first Big Ten game with Bowman on the field.

How to the Trojans Are Managing the Bye Week

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I just say continue attacking the week as you would a game week. This is not a bye week for us; this is a standard week,” Mosley said about the Trojans’ mentality heading into their second bye week. “Uphold the standard and go out there and attack every day.”

“It's both. You have to definitely balance it,” Mosley said about the physical and mental aspects of the bye week. “On the physical side, like I said, we attack it. While that, we recover as much as we do attack it. Also gives you time to rest your brain and take a little break.”

“We're just going to continue to be ourselves and do what we do and focus on ourselves,” Mosley said when asked if Lincoln Riley had changed the team’s approach to the bye this time around.

Playing on Special Teams

“I just think the opportunities to show my ability and help in any way I can is something that coaches will look at and help the team.”

Following his touchdown in the first quarter, Mosley had a huge punt return for 44 yards, which is his second highest return this season (86 yards in Week 2 versus Louisiana). Through six games, Mosley has a total of eight returns for 212 yards and a touchdown.

Freshmen Stepping up in Key Spots

Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Reis Russell and USC Trojans freshman offensive lineman Kannon Smith | USC Trojans on SI

Besides Mosley and Bowman, other members of USC’s 2026 recruiting class have been making an impact across the board. The latest freshman who had a chance to shine was Kannon Smith who got to start at left guard in Week 9.

“Yeah, huge pride. All of us, we're working, or since spring, [have]been working to be ready for opportunity,” Mosley said about the 2026 recruits. “[Smith] was ready when the time came. So, I'm glad he got his chance and proud of him to get out there, do his thing.”

How to Improve After Week 9 Victory

“For me personally, I would say my blocking is a big point. You know, being more physical. I would say in general, get better every week. You know, just all points of our game getting sharper.”

Staying Steadfast for the Remainder of the Season

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) s cores on a 68-yard touchdown reception against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I feel great. I think a big part of this point of the season is to continue doing what you're doing. This is like a time where people may fall off, they can get complacent or tired. They stop doing the little things, the details. So, continuing to do that is important to me.”

Goals for the Remainder of the Season

“It's been great. We control our destiny and where we want to go,” Mosley said about the team’s open dialogue. “So it's up to us, and we're going out there attacking every day.”

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