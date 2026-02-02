Former USC Trojans Turn Heads in the NFL During Rookie Seasons

The USC Trojans did not have a good 2025 season, ending the year with a 7-6 record, their second-worst finish since 2020. As a result, the Trojans had only three players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Interestingly enough, two players got drafted to the same team.

With the NFL offseason nearly in full swing, here is a grade breakdown for how each former Trojan did during his rookie season.

Houston Texans Defensive Back Jaylin Smith

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Jaylin Smith (30) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

USC’s highest drafted player, Jaylin Smith was taken with the No. 94 overall pick in the third round by Houston.

By investing a top 100 pick in Smith, the Texans proved that they were all-in on the former Trojans’ defensive back.

Smith earned a significant role in the secondary out of fall camp but battled injuries early into the season. After starting the year healthy, he went on the IR after the Texans’ week 2 loss vs. Tampa Bay.

He came back over a month later and played in two games before hopping back on the IR following a season-ending knee injury. Smith totaled six tackles and one fumble recovery.

It would be unfair to give Smith a true grade considering he only played in four games as a rookie. However, if he is able to return to form, his future is still bright.

Houston Texans Running Back Woody Marks

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) signals a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 116 overall pick, Woody Marks was a fourth round pick and joined Smith in Houston. Marks was a highly touted coming out of USC for his receiving skills as a running back. He reeled in 47 receptions during his lone season with the Trojans.

Similar to Smith, Marks filled a need for the Texans at running back. Marks finished the season as the team’s leading rusher despite sharing carries with Nick Chubb. He ended his year with 703 yards and two touchdowns on 196 carries.

During his first career playoff game, Marks had 19 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown in the wildcard round win over Pittsburgh. Not bad for a fourth-round rookie.

Jacksonville Jaguars Center Jonah Monheim

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (60) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The last Trojan selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jonah Monheim was a seventh-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 221 overall selection.

He was an experienced veteran for USC, who played nearly every position along the offensive line. His versatility made him worthy of a draft selection, and it’s safe to say he’s been worth it.

Monheim was an uber-productive player for the Jaguars this past season, helping lead them to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. He was named to the 2025 PFWA All-Rookie team for his efforts.

Despite being a seventh round pick. Monheim arguably provided the most value of the three USC Trojans rookies because of his draft slot.

