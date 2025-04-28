Jacksonville Jaguars Receive High Grade For Jonah Monheim Draft Pick
USC Trojans center Jonah Monheim was selected No. 221 overall in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Monheim is one of three Trojans that were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft along with defensive back Jaylin Smith and running back Woody Marks.
Monheim played his collegiate career with USC from 2020 through 2024. In his final season with the Trojans he earned Third-team All Big Ten honors. He is now headed to Jacksonville to block for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Gene Frenette of Jacksonville Florida Times-Union graded Jacksonville's selection on Monheim as a B+.
"Not a huge surprise that Jaguars would tap into the alma mater of Tony Boselli for an offensive lineman. Monheim, a four-year starter, has played all over the O-line for the Trojans, which falls in line with the Jaguars liking versatile players. He projects as someone who can at least earn a backup center job," wrote Frenette.
Pro Football Focus graded the pick as a 70.9 out of 100, labeling any pick between 70-79.9 as good. For reference, a PFF considers an average grade anywhere in the 60-69.9 range.
The Jacksonville Jaguars added Jonah Monehim to their offensive line in the seventh round of the draft. Jacksonville drafted nine players; cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, cornerback Caleb Ransom, offensive guard Wyatt Mills, running back Bhayshul Tuten, linebacker Jack Kiser, linebacker Jalen McLeod, safety Rayuan Lane III, center Jonah Monehim, and running back LeQuint Allen.
The Jaguars are coming off a season in which they finished with a record of 4-13. This was year four for former No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has battled with injuries the past two seasons and it has played a big part in the struggles for the Jaguars. After the 2024 season, the Jaguars parted ways with coach Doug Pederson
Jacksonville’s front office is trying to bulk up the protection for Lawrence by drafting multiple players on the offensive line.
Monheim participated in the 2025 NFL Combine and earned a prospect grade of 5.69 from NFL Next Gen Stats, projecting as a bottom of the roster candidate or practice squad player. He measured in at 6-4, 302 pounds and his combine total score was fifth out of all centers that participated.
Jaguars Make A Draft Splash In First Round
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the first big move in the 2025 NFL Draft when they traded up from No. 5 overall to No. 2 with the Cleveland Browns. The Jaguars gave up some serious draft capital to Cleveland, including a first round pick next season. However, the Jaguars were eyeing a certain player and they got him. That would be Travis Hunter.
Hunter took the college football world by storm while he was at Colorado for being both an elite cornerback and wide receiver. Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy as well as the Chuck Badnarik Award for being the best defensive player in college football and the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best receiver in college football.
The Jaguars are getting a player that can play both ways. A big question heading into the season will be if Hunter can play both sides of the ball at the next level. He has expressed his desire to give it a shot.