All Trojans

Jacksonville Jaguars Receive High Grade For Jonah Monheim Draft Pick

USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will look to doing a better job protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence next season. What grade do the Jaguars get for this pick?

Cory Pappas

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California offensive lineman Jonah Monheim answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California offensive lineman Jonah Monheim answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans center Jonah Monheim was selected No. 221 overall in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Monheim is one of three Trojans that were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft along with defensive back Jaylin Smith and running back Woody Marks

Monheim played his collegiate career with USC from 2020 through 2024. In his final season with the Trojans he earned Third-team All Big Ten honors. He is now headed to Jacksonville to block for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Gene Frenette of Jacksonville Florida Times-Union graded Jacksonville's selection on Monheim as a B+.

"Not a huge surprise that Jaguars would tap into the alma mater of Tony Boselli for an offensive lineman. Monheim, a four-year starter, has played all over the O-line for the Trojans, which falls in line with the Jaguars liking versatile players. He projects as someone who can at least earn a backup center job," wrote Frenette.

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim speaks to the media during the Big 10 footba
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus graded the pick as a 70.9 out of 100, labeling any pick between 70-79.9 as good. For reference, a PFF considers an average grade anywhere in the 60-69.9 range.

Jonah Monheim Drafted By Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars added Jonah Monehim to their offensive line in the seventh round of the draft. Jacksonville drafted nine players; cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, cornerback Caleb Ransom, offensive guard Wyatt Mills, running back Bhayshul Tuten, linebacker Jack Kiser, linebacker Jalen McLeod, safety Rayuan Lane III, center Jonah Monehim, and running back LeQuint Allen. 

The Jaguars are coming off a season in which they finished with a record of 4-13. This was year four for former No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has battled with injuries the past two seasons and it has played a big part in the struggles for the Jaguars. After the 2024 season, the Jaguars parted ways with coach Doug Pederson

Jacksonville’s front office is trying to bulk up the protection for Lawrence by drafting multiple players on the offensive line. 

Monheim participated in the 2025 NFL Combine and earned a prospect grade of 5.69 from NFL Next Gen Stats, projecting as a bottom of the roster candidate or practice squad player. He measured in at 6-4, 302 pounds and his combine total score was fifth out of all centers that participated.

MORE: Alijah Arenas' Family Provides Update On Car Accident, Induced Coma

MORE: Caleb Williams Issues Warning to Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears' First Round NFL Draft Pick

MORE: Chicago Bears NFL Draft Steal Luther Burden III Is 'Big Fan' Of Caleb Williams

Jaguars Make A Draft Splash In First Round 

The Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter answers question
The Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter answers questions during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the first big move in the 2025 NFL Draft when they traded up from No. 5 overall to No. 2 with the Cleveland Browns. The Jaguars gave up some serious draft capital to Cleveland, including a first round pick next season. However, the Jaguars were eyeing a certain player and they got him. That would be Travis Hunter.

Hunter took the college football world by storm while he was at Colorado for being both an elite cornerback and wide receiver. Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy as well as the Chuck Badnarik Award for being the best defensive player in college football and the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best receiver in college football.

The Jaguars are getting a player that can play both ways. A big question heading into the season will be if Hunter can play both sides of the ball at the next level. He has expressed his desire to give it a shot.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football