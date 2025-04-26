Houston Texans Draft Jaylin Smith: Scouting Profile, Contract Details, Fit
USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith is officially headed to the NFL. The versatile defender was selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 97 pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, becoming the first Trojan to be drafted this year.
He joins fellow former USC defensive back Calen Bullock in the Texans' secondary. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans loading up on the secondary is certainly not surprising.
Smith’s path to the NFL was a journey of growth and development, having started his college career as a dynamic two-way player at Bishop Alemany High School before evolving into one of the top cornerbacks in college football. After four years at USC, Smith emerged as a leader on the defense, earning All-Big Ten Third Team honors in 2024 and showcasing his abilities with a standout performance in the Holiday Bowl.
Smith’s career at USC featured a winding path through the secondary, as multiple coaching changes saw him bounce between safety, nickel, and outside corner. But it wasn’t until 2024 that he found a true home at cornerback - and with it, his best football.
He made 10 starts during his senior season, notching 59 total tackles, two interceptions, and two pass breakups. His breakout came in the Holiday Bowl, where he earned Defensive MVP honors with a commanding performance against Louisville. His blend of physicality, open-field tackling, and football intelligence became a central part of the Trojans’ defensive identity.
Measurables
- Height: 5-10½
- Weight: 187 pounds
- Hand size: 9¼ inches
- Arm length: 29⅞ inches
- Wingspan: 75 inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 2 inches
Strengths
- Excellent plant-and-drive ability vs. quick-game concepts
- Smooth hips and patient feet in man coverage
- Physical and technically sound tackler in space
- High football IQ; often adjusts coverage based on formation tendencies
- Strong special teams contributor with proven open-field pursuit
Areas for Growth
- Inconsistent ball production raises turnover concerns
- Can be baited by double moves when overly aggressive
- Needs continued development with zone spacing and route passing in complex schemes
- Occasional lapses in eye discipline vs. play-action
What They’re Saying
“Jaylin’s one of those guys who shows up every time the lights are on,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “He’s earned every bit of this opportunity, and I can’t wait to see what he does at the next level.”
Fit With Texans
Smith enters a secondary that features cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on roster, and his versatility gives coaches multiple ways to use him early. Whether deployed as a rotational outside corner or nickelback with blitz responsibilities, Smith projects as a plug-and-play contributor on defense and special teams.
With his tackling ability, versatility, competitive mindset, and improving coverage discipline, he’s a strong fit for schemes that demand physicality and positional flexibility on the back end.
Contract Details
All drafted rookies in the NFL sign four-year deals under the league’s rookie wage scale, which ties contract value directly to draft position. Most players sign their contracts between May and mid-July, ahead of training camp, with deals that typically include a fully guaranteed signing bonus. Because rookie contracts are slotted, there’s little negotiation beyond bonus payout timing or offset language.
According to Sportrac, his rookie contract will be worth $6,158,328.
The Texans bet on development and versatility with this pick, and Jaylin Smith offers both. After years of shifting roles and learning multiple positions, Smith emerged as a polished, physical defensive back with a deep understanding of how to play winning football. His ability to impact various phases of the game could make him one of the more valuable depth pieces from this class and a candidate to outplay his draft slot.