Houston Texans Draft Woody Marks: Scouting Report, Contract Details, Fit
USC Trojans running back Woody Marks is officially headed to the NFL. The veteran playmaker was selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 116 pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, after the Texans traded up with the Miami Dolphins. Marks becomes the second Trojan, joining defensive back Jaylin Smith in Houston, to be drafted this year, making the leap to the pros under coach Lincoln Riley.
Marks, who transferred to USC after four seasons at Mississippi State, brought a versatile and veteran presence to the Trojans’ offense in 2024. He was a consistent contributor in both the run and pass game, finishing the year with 198 carries for 1,133 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns. He added 47 receptions for 321 yards through the air.
Marks is expected to compete for early playing time with Texans, especially in third-down and pass-catching situations.
Marks quickly emerged as one of USC’s most trusted offensive weapons. His ability to read blocks, stay patient behind the line of scrimmage, and accelerate through tight running lanes made him a consistent threat on early downs. But what truly separated Marks was his work in the passing game.
With soft hands and reliable route-running, Marks offered a safety valve for USC quarterbacks all season. Whether flexed out wide or motioned into the flat, he created mismatches against linebackers and moved the chains in critical situations.
Measurables
- Height: 5 feet 10
- Weight: 215 pounds
- Hand size: 9 1/8 inches
- Arm length: 29 1/2 inches
- Wingspan: 71 7/8 inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.54 seconds
Marks doesn’t bring prototypical size, but his compact frame and burst allow him to win with leverage and footwork. He’s quick in tight spaces and accelerates well through the second level.
Strengths
- Patient and disciplined runner who follows blocks well
- Excellent short-area quickness and open-field elusiveness
- Natural pass-catcher with over 250 career receptions
- High football IQ and extensive experience in multiple offensive systems
What They’re Saying
“Woody is one of those guys you trust to do the right thing on every snap,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “He’s mature, he works like a pro, and he brought stability to our locker room.
Fit With Texans
Woody Marks brings a versatile skill set to the Houston Texans’ backfield, making him a strong fit as a complementary piece in his rookie year. With Joe Mixon leading the room and Dameon Pierce providing power, Marks’ pass-catching ability and quickness offer a dynamic change-of-pace option. He should immediately compete for third-down snaps and special teams work, giving the Texans a flexible weapon out of the backfield.
Contract Details
All drafted rookies in the NFL sign four-year deals under the league’s rookie wage scale, which ties contract value directly to draft position. Most players sign their contracts between May and mid-July, ahead of training camp, with deals that typically include a fully guaranteed signing bonus. Because rookie contracts are slotted, there’s little negotiation beyond bonus payout timing or offset language.
According to Sportrac, his rookie contract will be worth $5,201,903.
The Texans saw clear value in Woody Marks’ versatility, and for good reason. His reliability as a pass-catcher and his vision as a runner give him a real shot to carve out an early role at the next level. Whether he’s used as a third-down weapon, return option, or change-of-pace back, Marks brings polish and purpose to a modern NFL offense.