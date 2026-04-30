USC Trojans Underclassmen That Deserve More Attention

The USC Trojans football team returns the most starters of any program in the country with 15, but some of the younger names on the roster have a chance to make the biggest impact.

USC Trojans Roster Construction

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will be protected by the same offensive line in 2026 with all starters returning, but one of the biggest questions of the Trojans' offseason has been replacing the production of star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Outside of Trojans receiver Tanook Hines and transfer Terrell Anderson, USC's offense does have some big shoes to fill when it comes to pass catchers.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

An influx of new talent, both via recruiting and the transfer portal, could be necessary if USC hopes to make the College Football Playoff. As it currently stands, oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook give the Trojans the 15th-best odds (+270) to make the CFP next season, meaning USC is expected to be on the outside looking in on the 12-team field.

ESPN's Paolo Uggetti recently labeled Hines as the team's "under-the-radar player," but Uggetti was quick to explain Hines' breakout performance as a freshman with the Trojans.

"If they don't know it already, a lot of people are going to learn Hines' name this fall. The wideout from Houston shined in his first season at USC, totaling 561 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 34 receptions. But with the departures of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL, Hines is set to be one of the top targets for quarterback Jayden Maiava in 2026. The Trojans have had no issues developing NFL-ready receivers for some time now and Hines has the potential to be next in line," said Uggetti.

With Hines cementing himself as a valuable third receiver behind Lemon and Lane, he's no longer flying under the radar of the USC fanbase, although the rest of college football may be still be catching up.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a result, who are some Trojans truly flying under the radar heading into the 2026 season?

USC's Most Under the Radar Players

Redshirt freshman RJ Sermons was a high-profile recruit before spending his true freshman season developing and adjusting to the college game. If Sermons can break out as a lockdown cornerback for the USC defense under coordinator Gary Patterson, Sermons has a chance to become a household name.

USC Trojans redshirt freshman cornerback RJ Sermons | USC Trojans on SI

In addition, sophomore receiver Corey Simms has an opportunity to carve out a bigger role, competing alongside talented freshmen like Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and Tron Baker.

At running back, redshirt freshman Riley Wormley will likely rotate behind USC running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller, but the Trojans experienced firsthand the importance of quality depth in the running back room. An injury from high school has limited Wormley upon his arrival in Southern California, causing him to fly under the radar. However, his abilities as both a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield could lead to a productive season for Wormley.

Freshman tight end Mark Bowman might have been one of USC's highest-rated recruits in the class of 2026, but he still has to prove himself with the Trojans. With former USC tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons no longer on the roster, Bowman could step up as a primary target for Maiava in his true freshman season.

His development will likely progress into the season, meaning Bowman's breakout might come in the second half of the season, when USC needs it the most.

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